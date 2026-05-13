Where Is Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter, Kaya, Now? Where She Lives Today

Hayden Panettiere had to give up custody of her daughter, Kaya, to her ex Wladimir Klitschko, while battling postpartum depression coupled with addiction. The decision was not a light one, and the former Heroes actress got candid about it during a recent interview with Jay Shetty on his podcast, “On Purpose.”

“The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking,” Hayden said in May 2026. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. It became this horrible cycle for years of battling depression and anxiety and alcoholism and substance abuse, and just me trying to find my way back.”

Since Kaya doesn’t live with her mother, where is she now? Here’s what we know.

What Happened to Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter, Kaya?

Hayden relinquished full custody of her child to her ex Wladimir in 2018 to focus on her recovery from addiction and postpartum depression.

“I have been the one who sought it out, who was saying, ‘I desperately need help. I know this is going to look terrible, but I am. I cannot live like this anymore,'” Hayden explained during the 2026 podcast interview.

Where Does Hayden’s Daughter Live Now?

Kaya has been living in Europe with her father. After Hayden and Wladimir’s 2018 split, the former boxer brought her to his home country, Ukraine, where they built an “incredible” life for her, Hayden noted in her 2026 interview.

“So, by the time I finally got healthy, I felt like it would have been unfair of me to, and selfish of me to try to pull her out of this life that she had been creating,” Hayden explained about Kaya’s life in Ukraine.

Will Hayden Regain Custody of Kaya?

A custody agreement would be up to both Hayden and Wladimir, but at this time, Hayden does not have full custody of Kaya, which she explained was because Wladimir and Kaya built an” incredible” life in Europe. Nevertheless, Hayden said she maintains a strong bond with her daughter, even though they’re physically far apart.

“I have an incredible relationship with her,” Hayden said, noting that they have frequent FaceTime calls. “We have a really intense, incredible bond, and I’m very grateful for that.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).