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Where Is Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter, Kaya, Now? Where She Lives Today

'The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking,' Hayden said about her daughter in a May 2026 interview.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 13, 2026 1:46PM EDT
Where Is Hayden Panettiere's Daughter, Kaya, Now? Where She Lives
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress Hayden Panettiere is seen on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Hayden Panettiere arrives at her younger brother Jansen's celebration of life event in their hometown of Palisades, New York, with her on/off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The grieving actress wore a colorful bomber jacket and black pants as she attended the memorial at the scenic Palisades Presbyterian Church alongside her mother Lesley Vogel and father Alan ‘Skip’ Panettiere, on Wednesday morning. Jansen’s girlfriend Cat Michie, who has posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, was also seen at the venue. ‘Scream, 6’ star Hayden, 33, was expected to speak at the event, which was being held in remembrance of the 28-year-old former child actor, who died last month due to an enlarged heart. A friend of the former actor told officials he'd checked on Jansen at home after he'd failed to show up for a business meeting. Upon arrival, he was found sitting upright in a chair unresponsive. Jansen's dad, Skip, had spoken to his son on the phone just the night before, and thought he "sounded okay." On Wednesday, friends and family came together at the small church which is just a few miles away from Jansen's apartment in Nyack where he was found dead. 08 Mar 2023 Pictured: Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953084_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hayden Panettiere her father with family and friends gather for a celebration and remembrance of Jansen Panettiere at the Palisades Presbyterian church in Nyack New York. Hayden is seen hugging some family arriving at the church and her father Alan aka Skip is seen arriving holding a photo of his son Jansen. Pictured: Hayden Panettiere Ref: SPL5528382 080323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere had to give up custody of her daughter, Kaya, to her ex Wladimir Klitschko, while battling postpartum depression coupled with addiction. The decision was not a light one, and the former Heroes actress got candid about it during a recent interview with Jay Shetty on his podcast, “On Purpose.”

“The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking,” Hayden said in May 2026. “It couldn’t be further from the truth. It became this horrible cycle for years of battling depression and anxiety and alcoholism and substance abuse, and just me trying to find my way back.”

Since Kaya doesn’t live with her mother, where is she now? Here’s what we know.

Where Is Hayden Panettiere's Daughter, Kaya, Now? Where She Lives
(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

What Happened to Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter, Kaya?

Hayden relinquished full custody of her child to her ex Wladimir in 2018 to focus on her recovery from addiction and postpartum depression.

“I have been the one who sought it out, who was saying, ‘I desperately need help. I know this is going to look terrible, but I am. I cannot live like this anymore,'” Hayden explained during the 2026 podcast interview.

Where Does Hayden’s Daughter Live Now?

Kaya has been living in Europe with her father. After Hayden and Wladimir’s 2018 split, the former boxer brought her to his home country, Ukraine, where they built an “incredible” life for her, Hayden noted in her 2026 interview.

“So, by the time I finally got healthy, I felt like it would have been unfair of me to, and selfish of me to try to pull her out of this life that she had been creating,” Hayden explained about Kaya’s life in Ukraine.

Will Hayden Regain Custody of Kaya?

A custody agreement would be up to both Hayden and Wladimir, but at this time, Hayden does not have full custody of Kaya, which she explained was because Wladimir and Kaya built an” incredible” life in Europe. Nevertheless, Hayden said she maintains a strong bond with her daughter, even though they’re physically far apart.

“I have an incredible relationship with her,” Hayden said, noting that they have frequent FaceTime calls. “We have a really intense, incredible bond, and I’m very grateful for that.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).