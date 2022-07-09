Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Wladimir Klitschko: Their Rocky Relationship From First Romance To Co-Parents

Hayden Panettiere, 32, recently spoke out about the ups and downs of her past, including the co-parenting relationship she now shares with her ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, in a new interview with People in June 2022. The former lovebirds are both raising their daughter Kaya, 7, who currently lives with her dad in Ukraine, together, after years of an on-again, off-again relationship, and remain close. Both of them have kept the struggles of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine close to their hearts and the actress is thankful him and their daughter have stayed safe.

“We’ve been working hand-in-hand,” she said of their efforts in Ukraine. “He’s busy fighting, so every time I get to hear his voice or get a text, it’s a relief.”

Find out more about Hayden and Wladimir’s relationship, both past and present, below.

View Related Gallery Wladimir Klitschko: See Photos Of The Ukrainian Pro Boxer Wladimir Klitschko 'A Heart for Children' charity gala, Berlin, Germany - 04 Dec 2021 Wladimir Klitschko on 5th tee The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 2, Carnousite Links, Carnoustie, UK, 6 September 2017

Hayden & Wladimir’s first met in 2008.

Hayden and Wladimir, who is a Ukrainian former professional boxer, first met in 2008. The Scream 4 star said she and her future boyfriend went to a party for a mutual friend, in a 2013 interview with Ellen DeGeneres. She admitted to talking to him first. “You’re huge,” she hilariously told him. “You’re tiny,” he responded.

They started dating in 2009.

Although Hayden was dating actor Milo Ventimiglia when she first met Wladimir, they broke up in 2009. She and the hunk then reconnected and started their romance. It’s not clear exactly when their relationship began, but they were seen together that year and the rest was history.

Hayden & Wladimir broke up for the first time in 2011.

The couple called it quits after almost two years of dating in May 2011. “Even though we’ve decided splitting up is best for both of us, we have an amazing amount of love and respect for each other and remain very close friends,” Hayden said at the time. Wladimir also spoke out about the breakup.

“We had a great time together, but it’s not that easy to manage a relationship between two continents,” he said in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for Hayden as a person and as a friend, and I believe we’ll keep our friendship even after the separation.”