Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Kaya: Everything to Know About the Actress’ Child

Hayden Panettiere once had Hollywood at her fingertips. However, her struggle with addiction, followed by a difficult postpartum depression diagnosis, made her put a pause on her career and get the help she needed. Some of that work included surrendering custody of her daughter, Kaya, to live with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

Hayden gave birth to Kaya in 2014 and split from her ex in 2018. Keep scrolling to learn more about Hayden’s daughter, Kaya.

Kaya Has a Strong Bond With Hayden

“Oh my gosh, that child came out of me,” Hayden previously told People when opening up about her relationship with her daughter. “But she is smarter than me. And she’s going to be taller than me!” She went on to say her daughter is also “amazing” and “funny”.

She also opened up about how she felt sending Kaya to live in Ukraine with her father. “It was the hardest thing I could do,” she noted. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”

Kaya Has A “Beautiful” Life

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Hayden made sure fans knew that her daughter was safe and had gotten out of the country, per E! News.

Hayden had previously told People that her daughter is happy and enjoying her life. “She has a beautiful life. I was just with her,” the mother of one noted. She added, “She’s a happy kid open to a huge world. And she has more love than anybody I’ve ever met.”

Kaya is part of the reason the Scream VI actress founded Hoplon International, an organization that raises money to help aid those in need in Ukraine. “What she’s dealing with and what we’re all going through right now in regards to Ukraine is really really hard. I had a conversation with her and the only question she had was, ‘Why is Putin doing this?’ It’s so heartbreaking,” the actress recalled.

Kaya Is Bilingual

Hayden revealed during a 2017 visit to Live! With Kelly and Ryan that her daughter was learning both English and Russian and even has a Russian accent when speaking in English. Hayden also noted that she has learned a bit of “baby Russian” herself!

Soon after, Kaya started learning additional languages, including French and German!