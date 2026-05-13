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Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Kaya: Everything to Know About the Actress’ Child

Hayden Panettiere has one daughter, Kaya, with her ex Wladimir Klitschko. Learn all about her here!

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 13, 2026 1:57PM EDT
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress Hayden Panettiere is seen on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Hayden Panettiere arrives at her younger brother Jansen's celebration of life event in their hometown of Palisades, New York, with her on/off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The grieving actress wore a colorful bomber jacket and black pants as she attended the memorial at the scenic Palisades Presbyterian Church alongside her mother Lesley Vogel and father Alan ‘Skip’ Panettiere, on Wednesday morning. Jansen’s girlfriend Cat Michie, who has posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, was also seen at the venue. ‘Scream, 6’ star Hayden, 33, was expected to speak at the event, which was being held in remembrance of the 28-year-old former child actor, who died last month due to an enlarged heart. A friend of the former actor told officials he'd checked on Jansen at home after he'd failed to show up for a business meeting. Upon arrival, he was found sitting upright in a chair unresponsive. Jansen's dad, Skip, had spoken to his son on the phone just the night before, and thought he "sounded okay." On Wednesday, friends and family came together at the small church which is just a few miles away from Jansen's apartment in Nyack where he was found dead. 08 Mar 2023 Pictured: Brian Hickerson, Hayden Panettiere. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953084_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hayden Panettiere her father with family and friends gather for a celebration and remembrance of Jansen Panettiere at the Palisades Presbyterian church in Nyack New York. Hayden is seen hugging some family arriving at the church and her father Alan aka Skip is seen arriving holding a photo of his son Jansen. Pictured: Hayden Panettiere Ref: SPL5528382 080323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: Mega

Hayden Panettiere once had Hollywood at her fingertips. However, her struggle with addiction, followed by a difficult postpartum depression diagnosis, made her put a pause on her career and get the help she needed. Some of that work included surrendering custody of her daughter, Kaya, to live with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.

Hayden gave birth to Kaya in 2014 and split from her ex in 2018. Keep scrolling to learn more about Hayden’s daughter, Kaya.

Kaya Has a Strong Bond With Hayden

“Oh my gosh, that child came out of me,” Hayden previously told People when opening up about her relationship with her daughter. “But she is smarter than me. And she’s going to be taller than me!” She went on to say her daughter is also “amazing” and “funny”.

She also opened up about how she felt sending Kaya to live in Ukraine with her father. “It was the hardest thing I could do,” she noted. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”

Kaya Has A “Beautiful” Life

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Hayden made sure fans knew that her daughter was safe and had gotten out of the country, per E! News.

Hayden had previously told People that her daughter is happy and enjoying her life. “She has a beautiful life. I was just with her,” the mother of one noted. She added, “She’s a happy kid open to a huge world. And she has more love than anybody I’ve ever met.”

Kaya is part of the reason the Scream VI actress founded Hoplon International, an organization that raises money to help aid those in need in Ukraine. “What she’s dealing with and what we’re all going through right now in regards to Ukraine is really really hard. I had a conversation with her and the only question she had was, ‘Why is Putin doing this?’ It’s so heartbreaking,” the actress recalled.

Kaya Is Bilingual

Hayden revealed during a 2017 visit to Live! With Kelly and Ryan that her daughter was learning both English and Russian and even has a Russian accent when speaking in English. Hayden also noted that she has learned a bit of “baby Russian” herself!

Soon after, Kaya started learning additional languages, including French and German!