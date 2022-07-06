Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Kaya: Everything To Know About The ‘Heroes’ Star’s Little One

Hayden Panettiere has one daughter, Kaya, with her ex Wladimir Klitschko. Learn all about her here!

By:
July 6, 2022 6:00PM EDT
View gallery
Actor Hayden Panettiere participates in a BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series "Nashville" at AOL Studios, in New York. The series, which switched from ABC to CMT, will premiere on Thursday night BUILD Speaker Series: Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten, New York, USA - 5 Jan 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere and family spotted on a beach in Barbados. 15 Feb 2018 Pictured: Hayden Panettiere and family. Photo credit: Tonia Atwel/246paps / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA164889_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Hayden Panettiere keeps it cool and comfy wearing sweats after a fancy meal at NOBU Malibu with friends. She was enjoying a low key night out after her recent bar fight. Pictured: Hayden Panettiere BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Mega

Hayden Panettiere once had Hollywood at the tip of her fingertips. However, her growing dependency on alcohol and opioids, followed by a nasty postpartum depression diagnosis, made her put a pause on her career and get the help she needed. “I was on top of the world and I ruined it,” the former Heroes star, 32, told People on June 6 as she opened up about her addiction for the first time ever. “I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest,” she added.

Some of that work included sending her 7-year-old daughter Kaya to Ukraine to live with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, who is now fighting the war in Ukraine. Hayden gave birth to Kaya in 2014 and split from her father in 2018 after a rocky relationship. Keep scrolling to learn more about Hayden’s daughter, Kaya.

Hayden Panettiere spends time with her family, including daughter, Kaya (Photo: Mega)

Kaya Is Hayden’s Mini-Me

“Oh my gosh, that child came out of me,” Hayden told People on July 6 when opening up about her relationship with her daughter. “But she is smarter than me. And she’s going to be taller than me!” She went on to say her daughter is also “amazing” and “funny”.

She also opened up about how she felt sending Kaya to live in Ukraine with her father. “It was the hardest thing I could do,” she noted. “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”

Kaya Has A ‘Beautiful’ Life

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Hayden made sure fans knew that her daughter was safe and had gotten out of the country, per E! News. And although living through the invasion and watching her father fight alongside his fellow Ukrainians can be tough on anyone, Hayden told People that her daughter is happy and full of life. “She has a beautiful life. I was just with her,” the doting mother noted. She added, “She’s a happy kid open to a huge world. And she has more love than anybody I’ve ever met.”

Kaya is part of the reason the Scream actress founded Hoplon International, an organization that raises money to help aid those in need in Ukraine. “What she’s dealing with and what we’re all going through right now in regards to Ukraine is really really hard. I had a conversation with her and the only question she had was, ‘Why is Putin doing this?’ It’s so heartbreaking,” she recalled.

Kaya Is Bilingual

Hayden revealed during a 2017 visit to Live! With Kelly and Ryan that her daughter is learning both English and Russian and even has a Russian accent when speaking in English. Hayden also noted that she has learned a bit of “baby Russian” herself!

More From Our Partners

ad