‘L&HH’ Peter Gunz Hitting On Preggo Kailyn Lowry?: Fans Freak After He Promises To Call Her

When did these two exchange phone numbers? Thanks to a flirty comment Peter Gunz left on Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram page, fans are running wild with ideas that the reality stars have a secretive relationship going on. Check out the tweets below!

When it comes to revealing her baby daddy’s identity, Kailyn Lowry, 25, is keeping tight-lipped! With so much secrecy surrounding her third pregnancy, fans are starting to draw conclusions of their own over who the mystery father is. Many believe Peter Gunz from Love & Hip Hop is a reasonable guess thanks to an eyebrow-raising comment he left on the expectant reality star’s Instagram on April 26. “Calling you,” wrote Peter on a picture of Kailyn flaunting her baby bump in the mirror.

Now we have a million questions. How do the television stars know each other? Why is Peter calling her? COULD HE BE THE BABY DADDY? Twitter and Instagram users alike are totally convinced that Peter and Kailyn have something big going on. “Why y’all baby daddy calling you,” one follower wrote. “Wait a minute, why you @PeterGunz calling her?,” another asked with a million question marks.

#KailynLowry dam the internet has you connected to alot of men who could be ur baby daddy dam gurl tht makes u look ran thru — PEACHES (@peachyfrmcali) April 26, 2017

man kailyn from teen mom is pregnant for peter gunz 😩😳 — mrj♡ (@ofcoursedani) April 26, 2017

If Peter Gunz got Kail Lowry pregnant … pic.twitter.com/LJEYDbXJCB — Poison Ivy (@BecauseItsSoft) April 26, 2017

But wait, there’s ANOTHER guy fans are buzzing about — and he goes by the name of Chris Lopez. Chris and the blonde bombshell have been friends for years, so there’s speculation surrounding him too. Consider this for a moment, Kailyn captioned her baby bump selfie, “Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me.” Was that her subtle way of revealing that Chris is the father? Chris LOpez and Baby Lo. It kinda of makes sense, and it’s not the first time she’s written a message like that. A couple of weeks ago in early April, Kailyn captioned a Snapchat story, “Babyyyyyy Lo.” OK, we can take a hint!

