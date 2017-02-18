Kyrie Irving Slammed On Twitter After Claiming He Believes The Earth Is Flat — See Tweets

Splash News!

Now this is kind of bizarre. Basketball player Kyrie Irving revealed he believes the Earth is flat and Twitter is not having it. See the hilarious tweets here!

Kyrie Irving made waves with his controversial opinion about the shape of the Earth. The 24 year-old point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers shocked fans when he revealed on the Road Trippin‘ podcast he believes the world is flat. “This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat,” he said. The world has been accepted to be a sphere for several centuries now with Aristotle being one the first to theorize about its’ shape.

Well Twitter had a field day when users heard about Kyrie’s theory. “It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us,” he said on the podcast. One Twitter user wrote, “Trusting Kyrie Irving on planetary physics is like trusting a misogynistic reality tv host with the nuclear codes,” in reference to President Donald Trump, 70. Read on to see more Twitter reactions.

Trusting Kyrie Irving on planetary physics is like trusting a misogynistic reality tv host with the nuclear codes — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) February 18, 2017

Kyrie Irving of the @cavs believes that the Earth is flat. He either has a concussion or spoke with the Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. — Andrew Padovano (@Ap_mecca93) February 18, 2017

So you can think the Earth is flat and still make millions. @KyrieIrving @NBA — ivan (@blagajic) February 18, 2017

More Twitter users could not get over what the basketball player had said. One tweet read, “if the earth is flat why haven’t people fallen off the edge.” Another user could not believe Kyrie, a Duke alumni would buy into the conspiracy theory. “Kyrie Irving, the guy who got accepted to Duke… believes the earth is flat,” the user wrote. People were just stunned. “kyrie Irving actually thinks the world is flat….this is blowing my mind,” one tweet said.

if the earth is flat why havent people fallen off the edge @KyrieIrving — JM (@joekool901) February 18, 2017

kyrie Irving actually thinks the world is flat….this is blowing my mind — Alex Mahn (@Real_Mahn) February 18, 2017

Kyrie Irving, the guy who got accepted to Duke… believes the earth is flat. — Ryon J. Barker (@RyonBizark) February 18, 2017

Kyrie previously made it into the news when his girlfriend Kehlani, 20, reportedly cheated on him with her ex PARTYNEXTDOOR, 22, (aka Jahron Anthony Brathwaite). The point guard has made millions playing the NBA since he turned pro after only a year at Duke University in 2011.

