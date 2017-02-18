Aaron Carter Out Of Hospital & Back Home — Blames ‘Bullies’ For Illinois Club Attack

Courtesy of Twitter

Aaron Carter is out of the hospital after his scary attack during his show on Feb. 18 and is tweeting up a storm about his encounter. You just have to see them!

Aaron Carter had quite show on Feb. 18. The 29 year-old pop star was attacked during his concert at Loony Bin bar in Bradley, Illinois. He reportedly made a racial slur at a Hispanic man and was soon in the middle of a nasty fight with multiple men. Yikes! The fan shot video footage looked pretty scary and Aaron was allegedly covered in blood when he left the venue for the hospital.

Now checked out of the ER, he’s tweeted up a storm to assure his fans he’s okay and claimed he did not in fact make any racial remark. “I’m still standing,” he tweeted and announced he had “checked out of the hospital.” He wrote that despite multiple injuries, he did not get knocked out during the brawl.

I'm still standing. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Just checked out the hospital 💪🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Multiple people tweeted out their support for Aaron and wished him a speedy recovery, many of whom he retweeted. Several of the tweets dealt with the alleged racial slur Aaron had made. According to the tweets, Aaron said, “Bye, Felipe,” which fans argued was the male version of the phrase, “Bye, Felicia.” In any case, Aaron announced that, “Everything is good for right now, police are investigating.”

Yea that warranted getting assaulted & battery and punched twice in the head and still not knocked out. 🤔 https://t.co/qwhDC9S9g1 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Aaron posted a picture of himself cuddling with his dogs as he rested in bed after his ordeal. “Chillen w my boys before I finally get to bed… hospitals suck. & so do bullies. My face is still pretty though and untouched,” he tweeted with an upside down smiley face emoji. Hopefully the police will get to the bottom of what happened and Aaron recovers okay!

Chillen w my boys before I finally get to bed… hospitals suck. & so do bullies. My face is still pretty though and untouched. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/xvqGDFaSEq — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Everything is good for right now, police are investigating. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Aaron’s tweets? Sound off in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.