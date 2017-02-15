Mel Gibson Directing The Next ‘Suicide Squad’? Fans Are Freaking Out

REX/Shutterstock

WHAT THE WHAT?! Rumor has it that Mel Gibson will direct the highly-anticipated ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel and movie buffs don’t know what to do with themselves. Some are stoked, but most have lost all faith in humanity. See the wild reactions!

This ought to give reviewers something to write about. The first Suicide Squad was a total let down for most movie critics, but Mel Gibson, 61, (yes, The Passion Of The Christ guy) thinks he can turn things around. Since when are comic book characters his thing anyway? What does Mel know about the Joker and Deadshot? The director’s most famed movies are Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge, so naturally DC Comics would be next…(rolls eyes). Most fans are seriously hoping this is all a huge joke, and we have the tweets to prove it.

Suicide Squad had Killer Croc, so it's already racist enough without Mel Gibson — Seth (@TiredOfSeth) February 16, 2017

FUCK OFF MEL GIBSON — 다이애나 프린스의 머리카락✨ (@PMJHaru_ww) February 16, 2017

Mel Gibson being considered for #suicidesquad2 Oh, the times we live in. 🤔 — JiGGLYPUFF (@J1GS13) February 16, 2017

mel gibson can die https://t.co/vxmDZNZK6G — elijah (@bodh1rook) February 16, 2017

Mel Gibson may direct Suicide Squad 2…🤔 😎😂 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/bDX1jkbaac — Dean Legend 🤙🏾 (@0zerofriends) February 16, 2017

I'm pretty sure the fact that Mel Gibson still has a career is proof that Hollywood isn't as liberal as anyone thinks. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2017

*Mel Gibson quickly searches the comics for any Jewish supervillains* — iamatwat (@PesciGotPepsi) February 16, 2017

"mel gibson's suicide squad 2" is proof we live in the timeline that god abandoned — 🕷 vicki 🕷 (@thevriscourse) February 16, 2017

Yeahhhh, people on social media can be pretty harsh. This whole debacle started when Warner Bros. courted the actor-turned directed to join the DC Extended Universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter. You can relax for now because nothing is set in stone, but it wouldn’t be in Mel’s character to turn down such an adventurous project. The man needs SOME WAY to redeem himself for all those racist remarks. You know, like the time he said “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world” after police busted him for drunk driving.

All heckling aside, we firmly believe everyone deserves a second chance. And speaking of him as a director, Mel isn’t that bad. His latest project, Hacksaw Ridge, has been receiving rave reviews from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. The only problem with taking on the next Suicide Squad is that the film is already in big doo doo with critics. “In a word, Suicide Squad is trash. In two words, it’s ugly trash,” wrote Joe Morgenstern from the Wall Street Journal — and that’s one of the nicer ones! Good luck, Mel, you’re going to need it!

