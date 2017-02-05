Click to Skip Ad
Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Fans Freak Out Over Crazy Photo — See The Best Reactions

LOL! Nicki Minaj had the internet in an uproar on Feb. 4, when she posted a photo of herself looking extremely pregnant. Not only were her fans stunned, but they took to Twitter to freak out over the bizarre photo. See the best reactions here!

Obviously, Nicki Minaj is not pregnant. Anyone who looks at the photo the rapper posted on Feb. 4 can easily tell it’s a heavily photoshopped image. But even so, her fans still freaked out upon seeing the pic, as they didn’t know how to handle the “news.” To see how they reacted to the photo, look below!

As we previously told you, Nicki posted the provocative picture with the following caption: “ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but…” We’re not quite sure why Nicki posted the photo, but the acronym she used in the post, ATBIMS, apparently means “All These Bitches Is My Sons.” It’s possible she’s gearing up to announce a new album, and ATBIMS could be its title.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy joke? Why do you think she posted the pic? Tell us below!

