Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled’ Tour 2026: Ticket Prices, Presale Date & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road again with a brand-new world tour! In honor of her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, the “drop dead” artist announced her 2026 Unraveled Tour in April, and Livies are preparing to sign up for the tickets presale. So, how much are they going to cost the fans?

Fortunately, Olivia is bringing back “Silver Star Tickets” to offer more affordable options to some fans. Below, get all the details on the Unraveled Tour!

When Does Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 Tour Begin?

Olivia will embark on her Unraveled Tour in September 2026, starting in Connecticut.

How Much Will Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 Tour Tickets Cost?

Exact ticket prices are not available yet, but as she did in the past, Olivia will offer a limited number of Silver Star Tickets costing $20 to keep shows affordable.

When Does the Ticket Presale Start?

The presale for Olivia’s Unraveled Tour begins on May 5 at 12:00 p.m. and lasts through May 6 at 10:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to visit OliviaRodrigo.com for more information.

When Do All Tickets Go on Sale?

Olivia confirmed that the general ticket sales will begin on May 7 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 Tour Cities & Dates