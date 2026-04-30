Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Unraveled’ Tour 2026: Ticket Prices, Presale Date & More

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road again with a brand-new world tour! In honor of her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, the “drop dead” artist announced her 2026 Unraveled Tour in April, and Livies are preparing to sign up for the tickets presale. So, how much are they going to cost the fans?
Fortunately, Olivia is bringing back “Silver Star Tickets” to offer more affordable options to some fans. Below, get all the details on the Unraveled Tour!
When Does Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 Tour Begin?
Olivia will embark on her Unraveled Tour in September 2026, starting in Connecticut.
How Much Will Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 Tour Tickets Cost?
Exact ticket prices are not available yet, but as she did in the past, Olivia will offer a limited number of Silver Star Tickets costing $20 to keep shows affordable.
When Does the Ticket Presale Start?
The presale for Olivia’s Unraveled Tour begins on May 5 at 12:00 p.m. and lasts through May 6 at 10:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to visit OliviaRodrigo.com for more information.
When Do All Tickets Go on Sale?
Olivia confirmed that the general ticket sales will begin on May 7 at 12:00 p.m. local time.
Olivia Rodrigo’s 2026 Tour Cities & Dates
- Fri, Sep 25 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
- Sat, Sep 26 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
- Tue, Sep 29 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Wed, Sep 30 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Sat, Oct 3 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Sun, Oct 4 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Wed, Oct 7 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Thu, Oct 8 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Sun, Oct 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Mon, Oct 12 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Thu, Oct 15 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Sat, Oct 17 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Wed, Oct 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Thu, Oct 22 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Mon, Oct 26 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Tue, Oct 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Thu, Oct 29 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Fri, Oct 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Sat, Nov 7 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sun, Nov 8 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Wed, Nov 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Thu, Nov 12 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Sun, Nov 15 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Mon, Nov 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Thu, Nov 19 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Fri, Nov 20 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Mon, Nov 23 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Tue, Nov 24 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Tue, Dec 1 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Wed, Dec 2 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Mon, Dec 7 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Tue, Dec 8 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri, Dec 11 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Sat, Dec 12 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
- Tue, Dec 15 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Wed, Dec 16 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Sat, Dec 19 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Sun, Dec 20 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tue, Jan 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Wed, Jan 13 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Sat, Jan 16 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Sun, Jan 17 — Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome
- Thu, Feb 11 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Fri, Feb 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Mon, Feb 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Tue, Feb 16 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Fri Mar 19 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
- Sat Mar 20 — Stockholm, Sweden — Avicii Arena
- Tue Mar 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
- Wed Mar 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
- Thu Apr 1 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
- Fri Apr 2 — Munich, Germany — Olympiahalle
- Mon Apr 5 — London, UK — The O2
- Tue Apr 6 — London, UK — The O2
- Thu Apr 8 — London, UK — The O2
- Fri Apr 9 — London, UK — The O2
- Fri Apr 23 — Paris, France — La Defense Arena
- Tue Apr 27 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome
- Wed Apr 28 — Milan, Italy — Unipol Dome
- Sat May 1 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi
- Sun May 2 — Barcelona, Spain — Palau Sant Jordi