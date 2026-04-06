Is Olivia Rodrigo Going on Tour? What We Know Ahead of Her Third Album Release

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First, she was sour, then she spilled her guts. Now, Olivia Rodrigo is entering her sad lover girl era, and fans are praying for a world tour. Speculation about a tour spread like wildfire after Liv announced the title of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and shared four Instagram clips of herself securing pink heart locks to fences in four different cities: London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

Hollywood Life is keeping you updated on everything we know so far about Olivia’s potential 2026 tour.

When Does Olivia Rodrigo’s Third Album Come Out? Release Date

Olivia’s third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, will be released on June 12, 2026.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Going on Tour in 2026?

Olivia has not confirmed a 2026 tour at the time of publication. However, Livies are convinced that she’s been teasing an announcement.

On April 6, the “Driver’s License” hitmaker shared four Instagram videos of herself strapping pink heart locks to different fences and bridges in London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album About Louis Partridge?

Rather than feed into rumors, Olivia lets her music do all the talking. But since her reported breakup from Louis Partridge surfaced late last year, fans are expecting a few tracks to cover their past relationship. Neither of them has publicly commented on their split; they dated from late 2023 to late 2025.

In her April 2026 British Vogue cover story, Olivia said her third album contains “sad love songs.”

“I realized all my favourite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,” she explained to the publication. “It was a creative challenge to write from a joyful place. When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!”

The “love is embarrassing” artist further divulged that she was inspired by her past mindset, which was that “the second I’m in a really great relationship, I’m gonna start feeling good about myself and this stuff is going to fall into place, but it just doesn’t work like that.”

Apart from romance, Olivia also revealed that she “found a lot of inspiration from being in London,” which her former boyfriend was responsible for.

“I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album,” she said. “It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here.”