Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge’s Relationship From Beginning to Now

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Livies are dying to know if Olivia Rodrigo officially has a new love in her life. The “Can’t Catch Me Now” hitmaker was spotted hanging out with English actor Louis Partridge multiple times. Fast forward to 2025, and the two made their awards show debut together at the Grammys. Does this mean they’re dating? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their potential relationship.

Who Is Louis Partridge?

Louis is known for his role as Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. He is a London native and is a few months younger than Olivia.

Before he and Olivia were rumored to be dating, Louis was previously linked to actress Sydney Chandler in 2022. By the end of that year, it appeared that their relationship had fizzled out.

THE PEOPLES PRINCE LOUIS PARTRIDGE SUPPORTING THE PEOPLES PRINCESS OLIVIA RODRIGO YES YES YES pic.twitter.com/gwIY0q1N5y — . (@zuzutron) December 9, 2023

Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating Louis Partridge?

The “Good 4 U” artist and the English actor first sparked dating rumors in October 2023. The duo was spotted spending time together in London. According to multiple fan-recorded clips and photos, Olivia and Louis were seen walking with their arms around each other.

Later that month, The Sun reported that Olivia was, indeed, dating Louis. An insider told the outlet that the Grammy Award winner “flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see. They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit.”

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo in London https://t.co/IJjpDztgWc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 30, 2023

The source added that Olivia and Louis had “been [out] for dinners and nights out” and even “hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupl-ey. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Less than two months later, Louis and Olivia fueled relationship rumors when he was spotted cheering her on at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City. Fans spotted him in the crowd and shared clips of the actor while Olivia brought the house down at Madison Square Garden. Later that week, Olivia performed on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, and she and Louis were reportedly spotted leaving an afterparty together that evening.

In mid-December, Olivia and Louis indirectly confirmed that they were in a relationship after being photographed making out and enjoying a date in New York City.

During a March 2024 interview with British Vogue, Louis broke his silence on their relationship, while noting that her celebrity status can be overwhelming.

“I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case,” he explained. “Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.”

Olivia with Louis Partridge at the 67th #Grammys! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gU69XEhCC7 — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) February 3, 2025

At the 2025 Grammys, the two attended together and posed for pictures, embracing each other.

Who Else Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated?

Before Louis and Olivia began their romance, Olivia was previously linked to Zack Bia, Adam Faze and her most famous ex, Joshua Bassett.