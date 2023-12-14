Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Have Steamy Makeout Session as They Confirm Romance: See the Hot PDA Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Olivia Rodrigo is definitely happier nowadays! The 20-year-old music icon was spotted making out with actor Louis Partridge in New York City, according to photos published by Daily Mail on December 14. Louis, 20, didn’t hesitate to pack on the PDA, as he was seen in one image practically lifting Olivia up after they shared a sweet kiss.

The duo appeared to be running errands together as some of the photos were reportedly taken at a gas station. Olivia wore a tan blouse with brown corduroy pants, a pair of matching boots and a suede winter jacket to battle the cold New York weather. As for Louis, the English actor wore a plaid button-down shirt with jeans and a brown leather bomber jacket. Like Olivia, Louis also wore brown boots for the wintry day out.

Other pictures showed the couple laughing and smiling while holding snacks — a.k.a. the essentials for any date. In one shot, Louis appeared to be taking a selfie of the two of them.

Over the past several weeks, Olivia’s fans — known as “Livies” — speculated whether she and the Enola Holmes star were in a relationship. The two reportedly met up in London in late October, and Louis was spotted cheering on Olivia during her iHeart Radio Jingle Ball performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

louis partridge olivia rodrigo hard launch at jingleball is so insane pic.twitter.com/RND8RPEuYJ — k (@DEMlGCD) December 9, 2023

It’s no secret that Olivia has become the punk-rock and pop queen of breakup anthems. She achieved overnight fame upon the release of her heartbreaking song “Driver’s License” in 2021, followed by the edgy and vengeful “Good 4 U.” This year, she dropped her latest album, GUTS, which includes multiple tracks about bad ex-boyfriends and funny coming-of-age experiences.

This past summer, the Grammy Award winner opened up about past “mistakes” when it came to her personal life. She admitted to The New York Times in August that she felt pressured to become a certain version of herself.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out,” the “Can’t Catch Me Now” artist explained. “I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be. And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

Previously, Olivia was romantically linked to Zack Bia and Adam Faze. However, she has never spoken publicly about what her relationship was with either of them. Olivia’s most memorable rumored romance, though, was with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Basset.