Olivia Rodrigo Is Reportedly Dating ‘Enola Holmes’ Star Louis Partridge

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX/Shutterstock

It’s not a bad idea for Olivia Rodrigo to meet someone new! The Grammy Award winner, 20, recently jetted off to London with a friend, but The Sun reported that she also met up with her new flame, actor Louis Partridge, from Enola Holmes.

“Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see,” an insider told the outlet on October 31. “They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit.”

Upon arriving in Europe, the “Good 4 U” artist reportedly “spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all, but it’s been Louis who she has been inseparable from.”

“They have been [out] for dinners and nights out,” the source continued. “They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Neither Olivia nor Louis, 20, has publicly confirmed their reported relationship, but as her fan base knows, Olivia tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. The only outlet she uses to convey her feelings is through music. Yet, she has not publicly confirmed who has inspired her songs.

Olivia’s most recent album, Guts, features the hit tracks “Vampire” and “Bad Idea, Right?” which fans are convinced were written about either one of her rumored ex-boyfriends Adam Faze or Zack Bia. However, Olivia is skilled at staying tight-lipped. During her September interview with Rolling Stone, she simply responded, “No comment,” when asked whether or not any of her music was inspired by Zack, 27.

Olivia’s most famous rumored breakup, though, was with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. Social media lit up after she released her debut single, “Driver’s License,” with many alleging that Joshua, 22, was the one who broke her heart. Many also think that most of her first album, Sour, was inspired by their split.

No matter how publicized her love life may become, Olivia noted that she doesn’t “kiss and tell” during an August interview with Vogue. When asked how she feels about the public’s interest in her dating history, the “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” artist admitted that she can empathize with it.

“It’s an interesting thing to think about,” she told the publication. “I understand it. I could sit here and be like, ‘I don’t get why people do that,’ but I do it so often.”