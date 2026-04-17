Is Louis Partridge a Gemini? His Birthday Revealed After Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drop Dead’ Music Video

Image Credit: WireImage for Vanity Fair

Livies rejoiced once Olivia Rodrigo dropped the lead single of her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, “Drop Dead,” along with its accompanying music video, and fans are already picking apart the lyrics. They, of course, took note of the one that sings about a Pisces and a Gemini. So, is Louis Partridge the one Olivia is singing about in the song?

Find out when Louis’ birthday is and what we know about their relationship now that Liv has entered her lover girl music era.

When Is Louis Partridge’s Birthday?

Louis’ birthday is June 3, 2003.

Is Louis Partridge a Gemini?

Yes, since Louis’ birthday falls on June 3, he is, in fact, a Gemini.

Is Olivia Rodrigo a Pisces?

Yes, Olivia is a Pisces. Her birthday falls on February 20, 2003.

What Are the Lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead” Single?

In the bridge of “Drop Dead,” Olivia sings, “Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together / If you let me stay the night / Well, I think I might just have to stay forever.”

Is “Drop Dead” About Louis Partridge?

The short answer is, probably, but Olivia never reveals who she writes her songs about. She prefers to let her art talk for her.

Are Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge Still Together?

No, according to multiple outlets, Olivia and Louis broke up by the end of 2025. Neither of them has ever confirmed their breakup, but they stopped posting Instagram Stories and posts of each other, and they haven’t been spotted out and about together since last year.

In Olivia’s British Vogue cover story earlier this month, she teased about being a “self-professed Anglophile” and how she “found a lot of inspiration from being in London,” which, of course, is where Louis is from.

“I love everything English, English culture and English people … I want to half move here one of these days,” the California native told the publication. “I’ve found a lot of inspiration from being in London. I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here.”