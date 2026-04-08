Who Is Dianna Russini’s Husband? Meet Kevin Goldschmidt Amid Mike Vrabel Rumors

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Dianna Russini, a Senior NFL Insider at The Athletic, made headlines in April 2026 when photos of her and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made the rounds on social media. Speculation, of course, skyrocketed about the nature of their relationship and about her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. Both Dianna and Mike promptly denied the rumors.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Dianna said in a statement to The New York Post. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” she added.

Mike provided his own statement to The Post, which read, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

The pictures in question showed Mike and Dianna appearing to weave their fingers together before sharing a hug while staying at the Ambiente boutique hotel in Sedona, Arizona.

Learn about Dianna’s husband, Kevin, and their marriage here.

Who Is Dianna Russini?

As previously noted, Dianna is a sports journalist who works for The Athletic. She is a former anchor for ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Is Dianna Russini Married?

Yes, Dianna is married to her husband, Kevin. She regularly shares photos of Kevin on Instagram.

What Does Dianna Russini’s Husband, Kevin, Do for Work?

Kevin works as a senior manager for the popular burger chain Shake Shack. The Pennsylvania native was raised in New York and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Penn State University.

Is Dianna Russini Still Married to Kevin?

Yes, Dianna and Kevin are still married.

Does Dianna Russini Have Kids?

Yes, Dianna shares two sons with Kevin: Michael and Joey, the latter of whom they welcomed in October 2022, as Dianna shared on Instagram.

“We had a baby….again!” Dianna captioned her post at the time, which featured a photo of her holding their baby in the hospital. “The person who always told me I could do anything and be anyone was my late Grandpa Joe…years later my husband, Kevin —who with the same vigor and belief in us—has always said ‘me’ is more than good enough. Now our son Joseph ‘Joey’ Kevin joins our family at 8 lbs and 2 oz. 21 inches long! We are beyond lucky and blessed.”

Is Mike Vrabel Married?

Yes, Mike is married to his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Vrabel. The couple first met in college as student athletes at Ohio State University, according to multiple outlets.