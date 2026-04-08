Is Mike Vrabel Married Amid Dianna Russini Rumors? About His Wife Jennifer

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Mike Vrabel, the head coach for the New England Patriots, made headlines in early April 2026 when pictures of him with sports journalist Dianna Russini went viral. The candid snapshots published by Page Six quickly circulated online, sparking a tidal wave of speculation about the nature of their relationship — especially since Mike is still legally married to his wife, Jennifer Vrabel.

In the photos taken at the Ambiente luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona, the two appear relaxed and comfortable with each other, and at one point, they appear to weave their fingers together before sharing a hug. The images fueled curiosity across social media. Both Dianna and Mike, however, “insist” they were at the hotel with other friends and that those people were not visible in the pictures, per Page Six. Both also denied that anything was going on between them in statements to The New York Post.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Mike’s statement to The Post read, while Dianna’s indicated, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Dianna, a well-known NFL insider, has built a reputation for her professionalism and strong reporting, while Mike is a respected figure in football. He tends to keep his personal life away from the public eye. So, is he still with his wife, Jennifer?

Here’s what we know so far about Mike and his marriage.

Who Is Mike Vrabel?

As previously noted, Mike is the head coach for the Patriots. As a former linebacker, Mike knew the ropes and became a respected figure on the sidelines. He first rose to prominence as a key player for the Patriots, where he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

Who Is Mike Vrabel’s Wife?

Mike’s wife is Jennifer “Jen” Vrabel.

How Long Have Mike Vrabel & His Wife Been Married?

Mike has been legally married to Jennifer since 1999. According to multiple outlets, Mike and Jen met at Ohio State University when they were both student athletes. Jen played for the women’s volleyball team from 1993 to 1996.

Is Mike Vrabel Still Married to His Wife?

At the time of publication, Mike and Jennifer appear to be married.

Does Mike Vrabel Have Kids?

Yes, Mike shares two sons with Jennifer. He’s kept them out of the spotlight.

Who Is Dianna Russini?

As previously mentioned, Dianna is a respected sports journalist. She is a Senior NFL Insider at The Athletic and is a former anchor for ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”