Was Stefon Diggs Fired by the New England Patriots?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Stefon Diggs has been making headlines both on and off the field. Reports surfaced in March 2026 that the New England Patriots plan to release the star wide receiver. Shortly after the news broke, Diggs appeared to acknowledge the situation on Instagram Stories, writing, “THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever,” before adding, “Until we meet again… 8.”

The development comes as Diggs is also dealing with a legal case stemming from an alleged incident in Massachusetts in late 2025, to which he has pleaded not guilty. As speculation grows about whether the Patriots are firing the veteran NFL player, fans are looking for answers.

Here’s what to know about Stefon Diggs, his time with the Patriots and the latest updates on his future with the team.

Who Is Stefon Diggs?

Diggs is a professional football player in the NFL who has built a reputation as one of the league’s most talented wide receivers. Born on November 29, 1993, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Diggs played college football at the University of Maryland before being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He later became a star with the Buffalo Bills, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.

How Long Did Stefon Diggs Play for the New England Patriots?

Diggs played one season with the New England Patriots. He joined the team ahead of the 2025 NFL season and quickly became a key part of the offense, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. His performance helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl LX, marking the first Super Bowl appearance of Diggs’ career.

Are the New England Patriots Firing Stefon Diggs?

Reports from ESPN say the Patriots have informed Diggs they plan to release him when the new NFL league year begins on March 11, 2026. The decision comes just one year after Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with New England.

Reports indicate the move is largely related to financial and roster considerations, as the team can free up significant salary-cap space by releasing him before certain money in his contract becomes guaranteed.

Diggs’ departure also comes amid headlines surrounding an ongoing legal case tied to an alleged incident in Massachusetts in late 2025. In February 2026, Diggs pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault charges tied to an alleged dispute with his former personal chef in December 2025. Diggs and his attorneys have denied the allegations, describing the situation as a financial dispute. The case is still ongoing, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for April 1, 2026.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.