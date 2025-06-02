Who Is Stefon Diggs? 5 Things About the Football Player

Image Credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images

From the field to sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B recently made their romance Instagram official. The two were previously spotted walking into the Knicks vs. Celtics NBA playoff game hand-in-hand, turning the night into a very public date and sparking even more curiosity around their relationship.

While many may be aware of the rapper herself, some may wonder who Stefon is. Now, if you are a sports fan, you may be familiar with him—if not, keep on reading below as Hollywood Life has rounded up information on who he is.

Stefon Diggs Is From Maryland

Stefon was born on November 29, 1993, in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Stefon Diggs Is an NFL Player

He is best known for being a National Football League (NFL) player, taking on the position of wide receiver for the New England Patriots. He joined the league back in 2015 when he was drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings.

He has played for other teams as well, such as the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills. According to the New England Patriots website, when it comes to his skills on the field, he has previously shared, “What you saw last week you might not see this week. You might see something you saw two weeks ago.” He added, “I do a lot of watching myself. Watching my tendencies, watching what I put on tape, and I try to play off of that. Just like a chess game. The ability to create space and short-area quickness is what I’m really, really good at.”

Stefon Diggs Is a Father

The NFL star is a proud dad to his daughter, Nova, who was born in October 2016. She’s often seen supporting him at games and has become known for her stylish sideline appearances. Her grandmother, Stephanie, also shared in 2022 that Nova practices martial arts.

Stefon Diggs’ Net Worth

As of 2025, the athlete has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Stefon Diggs Has Been to the Met Gala

In 2025, he made an appearance at the Met Gala, where Cardi was also present, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” His look consisted of an all-black ensemble with a fur coat as well.