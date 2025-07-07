Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together? Update on Their Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B may have found a new love, but is it a forever deal? The “I Like It” hitmaker was spotted at a May 2025 New York Knicks game with athlete Stefon Diggs — and they were even caught holding hands. So, fans of Cardi are naturally wondering if she and Stefon are still together to this day.

Previously, Cardi was in an on-and-off relationship with her estranged husband, Offset, whom she filed for divorce from in late 2024. The exes had a tumultuous relationship after getting married in 2020, with infidelity accusations being hurled between them. Although the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in 2024, it’s unclear how close they are to finalizing their split. In April 2025, though, Cardi shared a negative update about Offset, claiming he was harassing her and her boyfriend, whom she did not name.

“You’ve been harassing me and harassing the man that I’ve been dealing with for months already,” Cardi said in an X Spaces conversation. “Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”

Below, find out whether Cardi is still dating Stefon.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs tonight. 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/Vea83d9QEf — Devo🕴️ (@devometric) May 13, 2025

Who Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is a football wide receiver for the NFL. He has played for several big-league teams: the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texas and the New England Patriots.

Though his past relationship history is unclear, Stefon is a father to a daughter.

As of May 2025, Stefon has a net worth of $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What Team Does Stefon Diggs Play for?

Stefon currently plays for the New England Patriots.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Cardi went Instagram official with Stefon in late May 2025 by including a PDA photo of them in a carousel post. Previously, they confirmed their romance when they held hands and got close during the New York Knicks’ game against the Boston Celtics in May 2025. At one point, Stefon was photographed with his arm around Cardi, and he gave her a sweet kiss on the head while she smiled and laughed with him.

This wasn’t the first time that Cardi and Stefon were spotted together. According to multiple outlets, the duo first sparked romance rumors in October 2024, and they were seen on a Valentine’s Day dinner date in February 2025.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

As of July 2025, it looks like Cardi B and Stefon might be over. A photo of the pair going Instagram official was suddenly removed from both of their accounts.

How Old Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is currently 31 years old. Cardi is 32.