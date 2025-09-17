Does Stefon Diggs Have Kids? Meet His Children Amid Cardi B’s Pregnancy

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child together! Weeks after pregnancy rumors circulated, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made the announcement during a CBS Mornings interview in September 2025. Though the couple have been together for a minute, fans are curious about the man who captured Cardi’s heart after her divorce from ex-husband Offset. So, does Stefon have kids from a previous relationship?

During her conversation with CBS’ Gayle King, Cardi — who had just completed a highly publicized trial and announced an upcoming arena tour — said Stefon “makes [her] feel safe and very confident and very strong.”

“Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was getting really nervous with the whole album rollout,” Cardi explained. “People were coming at me very hard; you know, sometimes, people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me [sic]. I was like, ‘See, this is why I don’t put music out.’ This is my art and something I put a lot of time to, and it’s just, like sometimes, when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you. And he was just like, ‘Girl, you better get it together.'”

Who Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is an accomplished NFL wide receiver who plays for the New England Patriots. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he previously played college football for the Maryland Terrapins.

Coming from a football family, Stefon’s brother Trevon plays for the Dallas Cowboys, and his other brother Darez was on the University of Alabama Birmingham’s Blazers team.

How Many Kids Does Stefon Diggs Have?

Stefon has one child, a daughter named Nova. She was born on October 14, 2016. For Cardi’s part, she shares three kids, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, with ex-husband Offset.

When Is Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Baby Due?

Cardi’s future baby is due before her tour kicks off in February 2026. She did not specify the exact due date.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Have a Son or a Daughter?

Cardi has not revealed the sex of her and Stefon’s future baby yet.

How Long Have Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Been Dating?

Cardi and Stefon have been together since 2024. It’s unclear how they met, but the couple have been going strong since they first sparked dating rumors later that year.

During her September 2025 CBS Mornings interview with Gayle, the “WAP” rapper couldn’t help but gush about her boyfriend. She pointed out they’re on the same page when it comes to their careers.

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re, like, in the same space in our careers,” Cardi elaborated. “I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it, and that’s just what we are.”