Stefon Diggs’ Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Now

Stefon Diggs has been making headlines both on and off the field in recent weeks. The New England Patriots’ wide receiver recently confirmed his relationship with rapper Cardi B through an Instagram post on June 1, 2025. Their romance comes as Cardi navigates a public divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, with whom she shares three children.

While Diggs may be stepping into a new kind of spotlight, the 31-year-old athlete has long been building a successful career of his own. Find out more about his personal life and net worth below.

When Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Start Dating?

It appears Cardi and Stefon began dating sometime in late 2024. Their rumored romance gained traction following her second divorce filing against Offset in late 2024, after years of a tumultuous marriage that began in 2020 and was marked by repeated infidelity accusations.

Even though the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in 2024, it’s unclear how close she and Offset are to finalizing their split. In April 2025, Cardi claimed that Offset was harassing her and her boyfriend, whom she did not name at the time.

“You’ve been harassing me and harassing the man that I’ve been dealing with for months already,” Cardi said in an X Spaces conversation. “Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”

Just a few weeks later, on May 12, Cardi and Stefon went public with their relationship by sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks playoff game, confirming what fans had long suspected.

Stefon Diggs’ Net Worth

Stefon currently has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As usual in any high-profile sports career, the athlete’s earnings have increased over time. In March 2025, Stefon signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots, which includes $16.6 million fully guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus. The deal makes him one of the higher-paid wide receivers in the league.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Stefon has earned more than $130 million as a professional football player since 2015.

What Is Cardi B’s Net Worth?

As a successful rapper and music artist, Cardi currently has a net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.