Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together? What We Know About Their On-and-Off Relationship

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Cardi B first sparked dating rumors with NFL star Stefon Diggs after they were spotted holding hands at a New York Knicks game in May 2025. Just four months later, she made a major announcement about their relationship — and in late 2025, the pair welcomed a baby boy together, marking her fourth child and their first as a couple. But now that Stefon’s Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots has come and gone, public fascination with the couple’s status has only skyrocketed. So, are they still together to this day?

Previously, Cardi was in an on-and-off relationship with her ex-husband, Offset, whom she filed for divorce from in late 2024. The exes had a tumultuous relationship after getting married in 2020, with infidelity accusations being hurled between them. Although the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in 2024, it’s unclear how close they are to finalizing their split. In April 2025, though, Cardi claimed he was harassing her and her boyfriend, whom she did not name at the time.

“You’ve been harassing me and harassing the man that I’ve been dealing with for months already,” Cardi said in an X Spaces conversation. “Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”

Below, find out whether Cardi is still dating Stefon.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs tonight. 👀😍 pic.twitter.com/Vea83d9QEf — Devo🕴️ (@devometric) May 13, 2025

Who Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is a professional NFL wide receiver known for his dynamic play and standout career with several major teams, including the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and, most recently, the New England Patriots. Over the years, he has become one of the league’s most reliable and explosive receivers, earning a reputation for precise route running and big-game performances.

While he keeps much of his personal life private, Stefon is a father to one daughter, Nova, born in 2016, with a previous partner. In 2025, a paternity test confirmed that he is also the father of Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, born in April 2025 to model Aileen Lopera.

As of 2026, he has an estimated net worth of around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Team Does Stefon Diggs Play for?

Stefon played for the New England Patriots until they released him in March 2026.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Dating?

Cardi went Instagram official with Stefon in late May 2025 by including a PDA photo of them in a carousel post. Previously, they confirmed their romance when they held hands and got close during the New York Knicks’ game against the Boston Celtics in May 2025. At one point, Stefon was photographed with his arm around Cardi, and he gave her a sweet kiss on the head while she smiled and laughed with him.

This wasn’t the first time that Cardi and Stefon were spotted together. According to multiple outlets, the duo first sparked romance rumors in October 2024, and they were seen on a Valentine’s Day dinner date in February 2025.

Cardi publicly supported Stefon throughout the NFL postseason as he prepared to play in Super Bowl LX with the New England Patriots, who lost against the Seattle Seahawks.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Still Together?

Cardi and Stefon faced split rumors more than once. In July 2025, eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Cardi removed a photo of her and Stefon. However, in September, she announced her pregnancy with their first child! Stefon is already a father to one daughter named Nova, while Cardi shares her three kids, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, with Offset.

During Cardi’s September 2025 CBS Mornings interview, she gushed over Stefon and their dynamic.

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re, like, in the same space in our careers,” the rapper explained. “I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way.

In February 2026, social media users noticed that Cardi and Stefon had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Entertainment Tonight reported that they had broken up, and Cardi reacted to the online report at one of her Little Miss Drama Tour concert stops.

“Let me tell you something, just because I ain’t f**king with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b**ch,” she said as the crowd erupted in cheers.

That April, the couple had apparently reconciled, even appearing at a Mother’s Day event in May. But later that month, they were spotted arguing in public, according to Page Six.

Nevertheless, Cardi and Stefon appear to still be together.

How Old Is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon is currently 32 years old. Cardi is 33.