Stefon Diggs Charges: What We Know So Far About Strangulation & Assault Allegations

Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots wide receiver and Cardi B‘s boyfriend, has been charged with strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. According to a report that surfaced on December 30, 2025, the 32-year-old’s charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on December 2.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the charges against Diggs and what this means for his future with the Patriots.

Was Stefon Diggs Arrested?

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, 2025, which is just two days from AFC Championship game. According to Boston 25, the judge from the case agreed to consider a request to reschedule the arraignment for March.

What Did Stefon Diggs Do? His Charges Explained

As previously noted, Diggs was charged with strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an incident that allegedly took place on December 2 in Dedham, Massachusetts, per Boston 25.

A spokesperson for the Patriots announced that Diggs denied the allegations against him.

It’s still unclear who accused Diggs of strangulation and assault.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs on the field after the Patriots game today. 😘 pic.twitter.com/uSrjkCydx9 — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) December 29, 2025

Is Stefon Diggs Still With the Patriots?

Yes, Diggs is still a player with the Patriots. The team expressed its support for him when the assault and strangulation charges come to light.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the team’s statement read, per Boston 25. “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon.”

The Patriots’ statement continued, “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Cardi B Responds to Recent Backlash from online Relationship experts over Her relationship with Stefon Diggs. "I can't change sht. I already have a baby, y'all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? Y'all want me to leave my man and f**k yours?" pic.twitter.com/pC5kevQBX3 — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) December 29, 2025

Are Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Still Together?

Yes, Diggs and Cardi B are still together at this time. The duo has been together since 2024 and welcomed a baby boy in November 2025.

Just days before Diggs was slapped with the assault charges, Cardi B attended the Patriots’ game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025.

Fans, however, slammed Diggs for fathering multiple newborns within months of one another. Cardi took note of the online criticism and addressed it in an X.com video she shared on December 29.

“I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time,” she noted. “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p***y? … You want me to leave my man and f**k yours? What y’all want me to do?”