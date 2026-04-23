Is Mike Vrabel Still Married to His Wife Jennifer Amid Dianna Russini Rumors?

Image Credit: Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mike Vrabel, the New England Patriots’ coach, became the subject of rumors in mid-2026 after photos of him with sports journalist Dianna Russini emerged, hinting at an affair. Though the duo promptly denied the suggestions about the nature of their relationship, Mike still sparked speculation about the status of his marriage to his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Vrabel, when he missed day 3 of the NFL Draft.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Mike told reporters on April 21, 2026, according to ESPN. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.”

Mike added that he’s “always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be,” referring to seeking counseling. “This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person,” the coach concluded. “I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

Hours later, Page Six published a new series of photos of Mike and Dianna at a bar in New York City in March 2020. An eyewitness told the outlet that they were “all over each other” and even kissing at the time.

So, is Mike still married to his wife? Here’s what we know so far.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Patriots HC Mike Vrabel makes a statement on the Diana Russini situation. “I've had some difficult conversations with people I care about. With my family, the organization, the coaches, the players." 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/jE1by46YlL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2026

Who Is Mike Vrabel’s Wife?

As previously noted, Mike’s wife is Jennifer. According to multiple outlets, Mike and Jen met at Ohio State University, where she played for the women’s volleyball team from 1993 to 1996.

How Long Have Mike & Jen Vrabel Been Married?

Mike and Jen have been married since 1999.

Is Mike Vrabel Still Married to His Wife?

At the time of publication, Mike and Jen still appear to be legally married. She has not publicly spoken out about the photos of her husband with Dianna.

What Did Mike Vrabel Do? Dianna Russini Photos Explained

As seen in photos taken at the Ambiente hotel in Sedona, Arizona, Mike and Dianna, a now-former employee of The Athletic, appeared to have shared a close moment. In one image, they seemingly share a hug and weave their hands together.

The pictures fueled curiosity all across social media. Both Dianna and Mike, however, denied that anything was going on between them in statements obtained by The New York Post.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Mike’s statement to The Post read, while Dianna’s indicated, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Still, the situation escalated in a matter of days, and Dianna ultimately resigned from The Athletic on April 14, 2026.

On April 23, a new set of pictures of Dianna and Mike at a secluded bar in New York was published by Page Six. In one snapshot, Mike was seen leaning in closer to Dianna while they were seated at the counter. In other pictures, they held hands and appeared to be in a deep conversation.