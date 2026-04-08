Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Photos Explained: They Address Affair Rumors in Statements

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New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and sports journalist Dianna Russini suddenly found themselves at the center of attention in April 2026 when photos of their visit to an Arizona luxury hotel were published by Page Six. The pair, both married to their respective spouses, spoke out about the pictures after they went viral.

Here’s what Mike and Dianna said about the rumors and what we know about the nature of their relationship.

What Did the Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Photos Show?

In the photos published by Page Six, Mike and Dianna were seen joining hands and sharing a hug at the Ambiente resort hotel in Sedona, Ariona. In another image, the duo luonged by the pool together.

Are Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Having an Affair?

Mike and Dianna promptly denied affair rumors after the pictures of them were published.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Dianna said in a statement to The New York Post. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues,” she pointed out.

Mike provided a statement of his own to The Post, which read, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Is Mike Vrabel Married With Children?

Yes, Mike is married to his wife, Jennifer “Jen” Vrabel, and they share two children together. Mike and Jen have been married since 1999, according to multiple outlets, and they first met in college at Ohio State University.

Is Dianna Russini Married With Children?

Yes, Dianna is married to her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. Kevin is a senior manager at Shake Shack, the popular burger chain. The couple share two sons together: Michael and Joey.

Dianna announced the birth of their youngest son, Joey, in 2022 via Instagram. She shared a snapshot from the hospital of her and Kevin with their newborn.

“We had a baby….again!” Dianna captioned her post at the time. “The person who always told me I could do anything and be anyone was my late Grandpa Joe…years later my husband, Kevin —who with the same vigor and belief in us—has always said ‘me’ is more than good enough. Now our son Joseph ‘Joey’ Kevin joins our family at 8 lbs and 2 oz. 21 inches long! We are beyond lucky and blessed.”