Does Mike Vrabel Have Kids? Meet the New England Patriots’ Coach’s Family

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As Mike Vrabel leads the New England Patriots into a new chapter, fans are taking a closer look at his life off the field. The longtime NFL figure is also a husband and father, and his family has been a constant throughout his career. Here’s what to know about Vrabel’s kids and personal life.

Who Is Mike Vrabel ?

Vrabel is a former NFL linebacker and current head coach of the New England Patriots. He played 14 seasons in the league, most notably with the Patriots, where he won three Super Bowls. After retiring, he transitioned into coaching and was named the Patriots’ head coach in 2025, quickly leading the team back to Super Bowl contention.

Does Mike Vrabel Have Children?

Yes, Vrabel shares two children with his wife, Jen Vrabel, whom he has been married to since 1999.

How Many Kids Does Mike Vrabel Have?

Vrabel has two sons: Tyler and Carter. Tyler is the older of the two, born in 2000, while Carter was born in 2001.

Both sons grew up around football but took slightly different paths. Tyler played offensive tackle at Boston College before briefly joining the Atlanta Falcons and later moving into coaching. He has since worked as an assistant coach at Boston College.

In a June 2023 interview with the Atlanta Falcons, Tyler shared that his father “was always there.”

“Looking back, though, I honestly can’t believe how much time he spent with us,” he said. “I just don’t know how he managed to hang out with me and my brother and be at so many of our games and big events. He was an assistant baseball coach on my team one year. He always took time to make sure he was around whenever it was possible.”

Carter initially played quarterback in high school before switching to baseball. He went on to play at multiple schools, including Wabash Valley College, Volunteer State Community College and Tennessee Tech, where he made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Is Mike Vrabel Still Married to His Wife?

Yes, Vrabel is still married to his wife, Jen. The couple met in college at Ohio State University and have been together for more than two decades, building a family while navigating his NFL playing and coaching career.

However, their relationship has recently made headlines after photos surfaced showing Vrabel with NFL reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Arizona. The images, which showed the two hugging and appearing close, sparked speculation online. Both Vrabel and Russini—who are each married—quickly shut down the rumors, calling the interaction “innocent” and “misleading,” and saying they were part of a larger group gathering.

In a statement to The New York Post, Vrabel said, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini also provided a statement to the outlet, which read, “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”