Who Was Barry Blaustein? 5 Things to Know About the ‘SNL’ Writer Who Died

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Barry Blaustein spent decades helping shape some of Hollywood’s most beloved comedies before his death in May 2026. The longtime writer and producer became known for his work on Saturday Night Live and his creative partnership with Eddie Murphy, helping create iconic characters like Gumby, Buckwheat, and Mr. Robinson while co-writing hit films including Coming to America and The Nutty Professor. He also earned acclaim for directing the wrestling documentary Beyond the Mat, which he once called “the favorite thing he had ever done.”

News of Blaustein’s death was confirmed on May 12, 2026. According to reports, he had battled Parkinson’s disease for nearly a decade and had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Following the news, tributes poured in from fans, former students, comedians, and collaborators honoring his impact on entertainment.

“Barry understood what made comedy function better than anyone I know,” Stephen Galloway, the dean of Dodge College, told multiple outlets in a statement. “He knew that it includes darkness as well as light. And yet it was the light that filled his last years. Even as he declined with Parkinson’s, he showed a positivity that always stunned me. He’ll be remembered as a wonderful writer, but an even more wonderful human being.”

Learn more about him below.

He Was Born and Raised in Philadelphia

Blaustein was born on September 10, 1954, and grew up on Long Island, New York. He later attended New York University and earned a degree before landing an internship at NBC News, which helped launch his entertainment career.

He Helped Create Eddie Murphy’s Most Iconic ‘SNL’ Characters

After joining Saturday Night Live in 1980, Blaustein teamed up with writer David Sheffield and rising star Eddie Murphy. Together, they created legendary characters and sketches including Gumby, Buckwheat, Mr. Robinson, Velvet Jones, and James Brown’s Celebrity Hot Tub.

Their collaboration later extended into hit films like Coming to America and The Nutty Professor.

He Directed the Wrestling Documentary ‘Beyond the Mat’

In 1999, Blaustein directed Beyond the Mat, a critically acclaimed documentary that explored the emotional and physical realities of professional wrestling. The film followed stars including Mick Foley, Terry Funk, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and became one of the most respected wrestling documentaries ever made. Blaustein once called it his favorite project of his career.

He Later Became a Professor

After decades in Hollywood, Blaustein shifted toward teaching and joined Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in 2012 as a screenwriting professor. Former students and colleagues praised him for mentoring young writers and bringing real Hollywood experience into the classroom.

“I find teaching students really inspiring, and I hope to make them better writers, because I know they make me a better writer,” he said in 2015.

He Battled Parkinson’s Disease for Years

Blaustein was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017 and became open about living with the condition, even speaking publicly for the Parkinson’s Foundation. Shortly before his death, he was also diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.