Donald Trump Slams ‘So-Called’ Judge For Lifting Muslim Ban In Nasty New Rant

After a federal judge placed a temporary halt on President Trump’s Muslim ban, the POTUS took to Twitter in a series of angry tweets that you just have to see!

Yikes! President Donald Trump, 70, placed a travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven different predominantly Muslim countries through an executive order, which he signed on Jan. 27. Protests erupted across the country against the President’s order. On Feb. 3, a judge issued a temporary nationwide restraining order against the ban. While many rejoiced at the news, one person who didn’t was President Trump as he made known in a series of angry tweets on Feb. 4.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &. security – big trouble!” he tweeted. Expert lawyer Muzaffar Chishti even told HollywoodLife.com President Trump’s ban “could actually lead to more terrorism, not less of it.” The President did not just take aim at the block on his executive order, but also the judge who issued it.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he wrote in another tweet. The judge in question was U.S. District Judge James Robart, who ruled in favor of Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson‘s motion. “The Constitution prevailed today. No one is above the law — not even the President. It’s our president’s duty to honor this ruling and I’ll make sure he does,” Judge Robart said in a statement. He was appointed by former President George Bush in 2003.

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

“I’m prepared for this case to go all the way to the Supreme Court whichever way the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals goes. It’s a case of that magnitude, it’s a case that frankly I think will ultimately end up before the U.S. Supreme Court,” the Washington Attorney General told CNN before adding, “so that would not surprise me one way or the other.” A fight is definitely brewing. “At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45 said in a statement following Judge Robert’s ruling. After Trump’s angry tweets against the judiciary branch, voters responded with their own thoughts on social media and have even begun calling POTUS “our so-called President.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the latest tweets from the President?

