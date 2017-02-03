‘Vampire Diaries’: Fans Freak After Stefan Kills [SPOILER] — See The Best Reactions

Courtesy of The CW

Holy moly! The Feb. 3 episode of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ was quite a doozy, and it ended with Stefan murdering [SPOILER]. Fans are losing their minds over the unexpected death, and you can see all of their stunned reactions right here!

We’re still recovering from the INSANE Feb. 3 episode of The Vampire Diaries. Sooo much happened this week, from Bonnie stealing Elena’s blood to Stefan becoming a human, but the moment that stunned us the absolute most was when Stefan murdered Bonnie’s boyfriend Enzo by ripping his heart out of his chest! Crazy right?!?!

The Vampire Diaries S08E11 Stefan Kills Enzo/Bonnie Turns Stefan Human: https://t.co/yp4IKYIr2H via @YouTube — Ronald Garcia (@RoN9101) February 4, 2017

It was the saddest moment ever: Bonnie was trying to get Elena’s blood to be able to make Enzo human so he could live out the rest of his life with her. Then Stefan comes out of nowhere in an evil rage and kills the love of her life. When Stefan came for Bonnie, she did the only thing she could to save her own life: turn him human with Elena’s blood! The whole thing was painfully tragic.

Fans are none too pleased about the shocking turn of events, and immediately got “Stefan” trending on Twitter. “I have never hated Stefan like I do right now,” one sobbing fan tweeted. Others were more concerned about Bonnie’s feelings, saying “there is no way that Bonnie forgives Stefan… NO WAY. She better not.” Still, even more fans couldn’t handle the rage they are now feeling. “The only thing Stefan deserves to do now is die in the most embarrassing way possible alone,” one viewer wrote, clearly totally distraught about what they just watched. It’s hard not to be!

Here are even more fan responded to the shocking episode:

the only thing stefan deserves to do now is die in the most embarrassing way possible alone — tateyana🦄 (@sinnamoanroll) February 4, 2017

There is no way that Bonnie forgives Stefan… NO WAY. She better not. #TVD #BonenzoFeels — EntertainmentSports (@MyOpinions24) February 4, 2017

I have never hated Stefan like I do right now. #BonenzoFeels #TVD pic.twitter.com/arsig8ptQB — Mystic Mondays (@tvdmysticmonday) February 4, 2017

Stefan didn't even want to be human again and now he is, the literal definition of karma for being an entitled piece of shit. — #BackOnSet (@delenasdragon) February 4, 2017

Stefan: *plans to drown comatose Elena in a bathtub*

Bonnie: *decides to bloodjack Elena in her sleep* pic.twitter.com/HHtkTQyNqa — #BackOnSet (@delenasdragon) February 4, 2017

I cant wait for stefan to die from allergies — 35 days grace (@averysdelena) February 4, 2017

Damon: Wants to become human so he can be with Elena. Stefan: Becomes human while trying to kill Elena. SErs: Human Stelena endgame. — 7 days bree (@50Shades0fDE) February 4, 2017

cant wait for next week where everyone will be like "poor stefan, that must have been so hard for you to go through" 😒 — jas (@DE_FTW) February 4, 2017

me at stefan's funeral pic.twitter.com/luAcDCZ9Nv — 35 days (@dyIansdobrev) February 4, 2017

i really don't care if stefan is human now because ENZO IS DEAD WHAT THE HELL — luana (@ifoundlana) February 4, 2017

Stefan is the real hero of TVD. DON'T YOU DARE TO KILL HIM!? — €stefany 👻 (@eallfan1) February 4, 2017

