Bowling Green Massacre: Kellyanne Conway Invents Fake Disaster & Gets Mocked Like Hell

REX/Shutterstock

Pants on fire, much? Kellyanne Conway spewed another ‘alternative fact’ on Feb. 2 when she tried to justify President Donald Trump’s immigration ban by citing a fictitious terror attack. She’s being torn apart by celebrities for claiming that the ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ is a thing — check out the angry reactions right here.

Is this real life? Kellyanne Conway, 50, really outdid herself in the Feb. 2 episode of Hardball with Chris Matthews when she totally made up a terror attack. “I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” she said. WATCH:

.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017

What?

People have pointed out that Kellyanne might have been referring to when two Iraqi nationals were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for carrying out IED attacks on U.S. soldiers — but in Iraq. “The two men were never planning on committing an act of terrorism on US soil. Instead, they were trying to help get weapons to al Qaeda in Iraq,” CNN has reported. So though the individuals were indicted on terrorism charges, they didn’t actually cause a massacre on American soil. Long story short, the Bowling Green Massacre didn’t happen.

As such, the Internet — including celebs — is tearing President Trump‘s advisor apart. “I learned about the Bowling Green Massacre from my boyfriend George… George Glass,” one brilliant Twitter user joked, thereby combining Kellyanne’s folly with one of the best memes of all time. “The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more,” another person deadpanned.

Check out more reactions below:

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

We are

The Bowling Green

Fabrication Society pic.twitter.com/QPnbGWeKgj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 3, 2017

“I learned about the Bowling Green Massacre from my boyfriend George… George Glass.” pic.twitter.com/gNODZmFeS6 — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) February 3, 2017

Ah, the Bowling Green Massacre. Adele Dazeem deserves the death penalty for that one. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 3, 2017

The Bowling Green Massacre will be taught in schools as a battle fought against an idiot propagandist whose brain was smaller than her mouth — rob corddry (@robcorddry) February 3, 2017

There's only one director who could properly depict the relentless carnage of the Bowling Green Massacre and that's Mel Gibson. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 3, 2017

"The Bowling Green Massacre? What is it?" "It's yet another thing Kellyanne Conway made up, but that's not important right now." pic.twitter.com/5dtae1sdl7 — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) February 3, 2017

It's too soon for all these Bowling Green Massacre tweets. You have to at least let it happen first. — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) February 3, 2017

I lost my cousin-in-law at the Bowling Green Massacre. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 3, 2017

shame on Kellyanne Conway for attempting to politicize the Bowling Green massacre, in which I was killed — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) February 3, 2017

Mark Wahlberg screaming at his agent, “I WANT A FAHCKIN' BOWLING GREEN MASSACRE SCRIPT YESTERDAY!" — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 3, 2017

HollywoodLifers, does this take the cake for the most ridiculous think Kellyanne Conway has ever said? Tell us where you stand.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.