Faith Hill & Faith Evans Collaborating After Name Mixup? Check Out Their Awesome Tweets

Why not make lemonade out of lemons? After a CNN tweet mixed up Faith Evans with Faith Hill, we have reason to believe the incredible singers might be collaborating on a unique song of their own. Check out the tweets that have music lovers buzzing!

If Faith Hill, 49, and Faith Evans, 43, are really collaborating, it would change the music industry forever! A country legend and a R&B icon…who would’ve thought?! These two incredible performers were brought together thanks to an unfortunate tweet from CNN, which mixed up Mrs. Evans with Mrs. Hill. The tweet also included Mrs. Evans late husband, the frontman of Notorious B.I.G, who’s unreleased music is going to appear on her upcoming album. Maybe, just maybe, Mrs. Evans’ album will also feature Mrs. Hill! How epic would that be?!

A potential collaboration hasn’t been proven yet, but these tweets sure are suggestive! Mrs. Evans was the first to comment on the situation when CNN accidentally switched their names. Mrs. Evans retweeted the original CNN post to her profile, with eye-rolling emojis, suggesting that she’s annoyed by the mistake. That’s when Mrs. Hill came to the rescue! Instead of writing something negative, she turned the situation into something lighthearted and comical. “This sounds awesome,” she tweeted on Feb. 3. Sounds like Mrs. Hill would love to make music with Mrs. Evans!

When CNN’s Twitter page wrote, “Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder,” followers went WILD! People literally could not believe that the news outlet made such a huge error. The social media page exploded with hilarious memes about the situation, many using the crazy faces of Winona Ryder at the SAG Awards. “Hey, do you know that Faith Hill and Faith Evans are two completely different people?,” one user commented. Y’ALL KNOW DAMN WELL IT’S NOT FAITH HILL,” wrote another. At least the two ladies can laugh about it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Faith Hill and Faith Evans will ever collaborate?

