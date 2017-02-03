Faith Evans Confused For Faith Hill & Twitter Is Losing Its Mind: See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! R&B singer Faith Evans was confused for country star Faith Hill after CNN posted a mix-up on Twitter, and the reaction on the social media app was hilarious. Check out the funny tweets here!

You know we love you CNN, but don’t you already have enough worries about “fake news?” The news station had a little boo boo this morning when they accidentally confused R&B singer Faith Evans with country star Faith Hill. Evans, 43, and Hill, 49, might share the same first name, but they are definitely not the same person and Twitter wanted everyone to know it.

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

The first original tweet, above, by the news station read: “Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder.” When Twitter peeps saw the mix up, they officially lost it.

One user brought in one of the most popular GIFs right now — Winona Ryder SAG Awards reaction — to show his confusion as to why CNN didn’t know that the singers were different people.

Hey, do you know that Faith Hill and Faith Evans are two completely different people?@CNN: pic.twitter.com/Su5094uFpq — Tyron John (@bomiksu) February 3, 2017

But it gets even funnier! Another fan showed his mock anger about the mix-up by bringing in a clip of a woman — who is obviously getting ready — yelling to show his reaction.

Y'ALL KNOW DAMN WELL IT'S NOT FAITH HILL @CNN pic.twitter.com/ES09uLTCCX — Gogo Yubari (@LowKei_) February 3, 2017

Many users were seriously frustrated due to the fact that Faith Evans and Faith Hill are obviously different ethnicities. While the R&B singer is brunette and dark-skinned, the country crooner is fair with blonde hair. Come on CNN, they don’t even look alike. Fans did bring humor to the confusion such as the tweet below in which the user presents a Teyana Taylor and Taylor Swift mix up. Lol!

( Faith Hill ) @CNN be like: Taylor Swift dazzles on stage in a hot white outfit. – ( Teyana Taylor pictured ) pic.twitter.com/asZVKtk0UT — B-Ball Guru (@northcyde) February 3, 2017

This one’s definitely a winner though. This user decided to use some amateur photoshop skills to show Faith Hill with Faith Evans’ late husband Biggie.

Faith Evans saw the original tweet and took it to her own page quoting it and adding the emojis of eyes looking into the corner. Faith Hill also took a humorous approach, responding by saying, “This sounds awesome!” with a big smiley face emoji. Fortunately, CNN eventually corrected the tweet saying that the R&B singer would be releasing the album, The King & I. It’s to be released on May 19 on what would have been Biggie’s 45th birthday. You better double check your facts next time!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Faith Hill Faith Evans mix up?

