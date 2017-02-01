Meek Mill Getting Torn To Shreds By Fans After Drake & Nicki Minaj Selfie — Hilarious Memes

REX/Shutterstock

This is Meek Mill’s worst nightmare realized. Not only is ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj hanging out with number one Hollywood enemy Drake again, but fans are actually ripping him apart on Twitter with hilarious memes. We’ve rounded up the best ones, so check it out!

Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Seeing Nicki Minaj, 34, spending time with Drake, 30, inside the recording studio must feel like a stab in the back for Meek Mill, 29, and funnily enough, the internet agrees. The “One Dance” hottie was the guy Nicki told Meek to never worry about while they were dating. Now that she’s single, the world is her oyster, and she can hang out with Drake as much as she wants — as long as it doesn’t upset Jennifer Lopez. The Twitter-sphere just can’t get over Nicki and Drake’s rekindled friendship, which unfortunately leaves Meek in the dust.

Meek after that Nicki post with Drake… pic.twitter.com/ilkHreZvdq — Ramaj 📠🅱️ (@Jay_71Eight) February 1, 2017

Meek: im good on you just dont be throwing Drake in my face after this Nicki: pic.twitter.com/vKjpN00smN — – (@MrCeezy) February 1, 2017

Drake been chilling in the cut waiting for Nicki and Meek to split like pic.twitter.com/pGM0p8MtHH — DJ Archie Wonder🎧 (@ArchieWonder) February 1, 2017

Meek Mill: "if I delete my insta now, y'all can't post comments about me taking another L cause of that pic Drake posted of him and Nicki" pic.twitter.com/JZJndrfYlB — UYIHLO (@AdelesBabyDaddy) February 1, 2017

When Meek Mill saw drake and nicki on instagram pic.twitter.com/gYtWTWhAcF — causeofdeathtequila (@TWOSIXANT) February 1, 2017

What Meek Mill really saw when they posted that picture pic.twitter.com/X5Tsn14xtZ — D. (@dorxvn) February 1, 2017

Meek Mill when he saw that pic of Drake and Nicki.. pic.twitter.com/juPIzc8qk6 — G£€-ZEUS☇ (@StunnaTella) February 1, 2017

Clearly, fans are having a total field day with his, but there’s one person who definitely isn’t laughing. Meek seems to have DELETED his entire Instagram account after that photo of Nicki and Drake went viral. Was he getting mean comments from followers? Breakups are never easy, especially when that glimmer of potentially getting back together is gone. Meek desperately wanted the “Black Barbies” beauty back in his life after splitting around her birthday. “He’s been hitting her up, trying to get back together and she’s been ignoring him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Nicki was never entirely on board, and now that Drake is dating JLo, there’s a very slim chance their relationship will take a romantic turn. The Toronto-native used to DREAM of seducing Nicki, but that was long before JLo entered the picture. These days, Drake is totally committed to “Jenny From The Block,” and is even willing to replace that shark tattoo he got with Rihanna. That’s a huge step!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the Meek memes? Are they funny, or hurtful?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.