Bio:

Paris Hilton (born Paris Whitney Hilton February 17, 1981 in New York, NY) is an American socialite, reality TV star/television personality, singer and actress. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton Hotel chain, and rose to fame in 2003 on the hit show The Simple Life. That same year her sex tape, One Night In Paris, with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, leaked. After gaining recognition from the show, Paris launched a lifestyle brand in 2004, and went on to land a role in the 2005 House Of Wax remake. In 2006, she released her first album, Paris, and has since made several appearances on TV shows and in movies, and even starred in two more reality series’, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF and The World According To Paris. Her fragrances have earned her over $1 billion and she’s also gained recognition as an international DJ.

Best Known For:

Paris Hilton is best known for starring in a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon, which went public in 2003, the same year that her reality show, The Simple Life, aired.

Personal Life:

Paris Hilton dated Rick Salomon in 2000, and years later, their sex tape, One Night In Paris, leaked. In 2002, she got engaged to model Jason Shaw, but they split months later. She moved on to date Nick Carter, and the relationship lasted nearly a year. In 2005, Paris was engaged to Paris Latsis for five months, and in 2008, she dated Benji Madden, before ending things that same year. From 2009-2010, she was linked to The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, and after the breakup she dated Cy Waits until 2011. She then dated River Viieri from 2012-2014. Paris got engaged to Chris Zylka in January 2018.

Paris was arrested for DUI in September 2006, which led to her license being suspended and a punishment of 36 months of probation. But in 2007, she was pulled over for driving with the suspended license and signed an agreement not to drive — one month later, she was caught speeding in a 35 mph zone, and she spent time in jail later that year. In 2010, Paris was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession and agreed to a plea bargain of one year probation and 200 hours community service, along with the completion of a drug-abuse program.

