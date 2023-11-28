Paris Hilton Doubles Down on Defending Her Son From Online Haters: ‘Cruel People’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

One month after Paris Hilton, 42, took to social media to defend her newborn son, Phoenix, 10 mos., from online haters, she opened up about why she chose to slam the “cruel people” during a new interview with PEOPLE. “Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world,” the songstress told the mag on November 28.

As many recall, the 42-year-old shared an adorable photo of her son on October 19 via Instagram and gushed over his first trip to New York City. After many of Paris’ 25.6 million followers took to the comments to share their thoughts on the child’s appearance, the new mother-of-two said her “mama bear instincts” kicked in.

“I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby,” she went on to add. “You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him.” Paris welcomed her first child with her husband, Carter Reum, 42, via surrogate in January. She also announced on November 23 that they secretly welcomed a daughter named London in recent weeks.

Additionally, the TV personality quipped that she “feels sorry” for those who would bully a baby online. “They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way,” Paris said. Despite the haters, she gushed over those who came to her and Phoenix’s defense in the comments. “It makes me feel so grateful knowing that there’s so many people in the world that love and support me,” she added. “Sticking up for me meant the world to me, and to have people looking out for Phoenix in that way, it meant a lot.”

One day prior, Paris gushed to the same outlet about recently welcoming her second child with her hubby. The starlet explained that now with two bundles of joy her life feels whole. “I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” she said to PEOPLE on November 27. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.” Paris took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to announce that she and Carter had welcomed a daughter together. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned a photo of a pink onesie with London’s name on it.