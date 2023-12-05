Did Paris Hilton Name Her Daughter After Brenda Song’s Character London Tipton?

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton, 42, welcoming a daughter named London seemed like fate considering Paris’ connection to The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. In the Disney Channel series, Brenda Song played a ditzy hotel heiress named London Tipton, who was inspired by Paris herself. So, when Paris revealed the name of her second child on Thanksgiving, there was a huge reaction from fans who assumed Paris picked her daughter’s moniker in honor of London Tipton.

However, Paris made it clear that was not the case.

“I love London tipton. I was so flattered when I heard that her character was based on me, but I didn’t name my daughter after her,” Paris said in an interview with E! News on November 30.

When you name your kid London, the good times, they never stop! 😍 #ParisHilton reveals if she named her daughter after #LondonTipton. pic.twitter.com/bjN7ji97mB — E! News (@enews) December 1, 2023

The Paris in Love star confirmed that she saw the memes on the internet about the similarities between her daughter and Brenda’s TV character. “Everyone’s like ‘Oh my god, she named her daughter London Tipton. This is so iconic,’ ” Paris said, before shutting down the speculation of where she got her daughter’s name from.

The truth is, Paris simply named her daughter after the city in England.

“It was more because I love the city London,” Paris explained. “And for as long as I can remember, I always knew when I had a daughter one day, I would name her London. Because I think Paris and London — I’m going for a city theme.”

Paris took to Instagram on November 23 to share a photo of a pink onesie and announce that she welcomed a baby girl. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the sweet post. Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, previously welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron, in January via surrogate. When Phoenix was ten months old, Paris confirmed that she wanted a daughter for baby number two. “I can’t wait to have my own little princess one day, and that’s something that we talk about and think about all the time,” she told E! News in October.

After baby London arrived, Paris told PEOPLE that her “life feels so complete” now that she has a son and a daughter. She also gushed over being able to celebrate the holidays with her husband and their two children. “Thanksgiving was so special, surprising everyone with London and getting to show Phoenix the Christmas tree for the first time,” she said. “Seeing his eyes light up and seeing the wonder in his eyes, it’s such a magical experience. I can’t wait for our first Christmas together as a family.”