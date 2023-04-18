Paris Hilton Reveals How Bubble Baths Spice Up Marriage To Carter Reum: We’re ‘Such Good Lovers’

A newborn baby isn’t stopping Paris Hilton and Carter Reum from keeping the spark alive in their marriage! On the April 17 episode of the I Am Paris podcast, the socialite had her husband on as a guest, and they discussed their mutual love language of physical touch. “People don’t realize how much we cuddle and kiss,” Carter admitted. “We’re like, serious, cuddling and kissers. It’s our favorite things. We never leave the house.”

Paris added that in addition to cuddling and kissing, the two love to take “bubble baths every night,” to which Carter added, “We’re habitual bubble bath users!” Paris and Carter knew each other for years before they connected romantically at a family gathering in 2019. They were together for two years before tying the knot in November 2021. In January 2023, they confirmed that they had welcomed a son, Phoenix, via surrogate. In February, they introduced him to the world with the first public photos of his face.

“We truly just make each other the best versions of ourselves,” Carter gushed. “We’re such good lovers and friends and teammates and parents to baby P.” Paris admitted that she felt like she found Carter at the “perfect time” in her life. She also admitted to never experiencing the type of “partnership, friendship and relationship” that she has with her husband before. “We are one,” Paris dished. “We’re a team and we’re always going to be together. I’m just, like, no longer afraid because I just know that you got me and you’ll always watch after me.”

Just months into their relationship, Carter and Paris began planning to have a family together in the future. After getting advice from Kim Kardashian, the two froze embryos so they could have children at a later date. During their surrogate’s pregnancy, the couple did not publicly disclose that they were having a baby. In fact, even some of Paris’ own family members, including her mom, Kathy Hilton, were in the dark about the news until after Phoenix’s birth.