Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Didn’t Tell Mom Kathy About Son Phoenix Until He Was 1 Week Old

Paris Hilton, 42, didn’t tell her mother, Kathy Hilton, that her son, Phoenix, was born until a week after her surrogate gave birth to him in Jan. The socialite talked about staying private after welcoming the bundle of joy with Carter Reum, in the latest episode of her podcast, This is Paris, and explained why she made the decision. “We’re just so excited to start our family and can’t wait for you to see him. But for now, you’ve just been keeping everything really private,” she said on the show.

“No one knew, literally, until he was, like, over a week old,” she continued. “So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, (have) our own journey together.”

In addition to admitting she didn’t tell Kathy about Phoenix’s birth for a week, she admitted she didn’t tell her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild either. “I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine,” she added. “I feel like just my life in so many ways has been invaded.”

“I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only,” she added. “It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s like in TMZ or Page Six.“

She went on to say that she and Carter, whom she married in 2021, made a pact to not tell anyone else until at least a week, and described what it was like to introduce Kathy to her new grandson. “When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” she said. “She was so surprised. Just the look on her face was just priceless.”