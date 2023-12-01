’25 Days of Christmas’ Schedule 2023: See the Full Lineup of Holiday Classics & More

Image Credit: Everett Collection

It’s officially time to get into the Christmas holiday spirit. Freeform never disappoints when it comes to the 25 Days of Christmas. The network will be your holiday home for all the Christmas favorites you’ll want to watch starting December 1.

Once again, Freeform will be airing holiday classics like Home Alone, The Santa Clause, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and more all across the month of December. This year, Disney+ holiday films Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Godmothered with Jillian Bell will be making their network debut.

Disney favorites like the Toy Story franchise and the Frozen movies have been incorporated into the lineup as well. Scroll down to see the full 2023 schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

December 1

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

1:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)

3:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:00 p.m. – Home Alone

9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

December 2

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. – Godmothered – FREEFORM PREMIERE

December 3

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:15 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:20 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 4

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

10:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:55 p.m. – Noelle – FREEFORM PREMIERE

12:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

December 5

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

December 6

7:00 a.m. – Snow

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:05 a.m. – Home Alone

1:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

December 7

7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m. – Love the Coopers

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Family Stone

December 8

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

10:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

1:00 a.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

1:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

December 9

7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

3:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:45 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney · Pixar)

9:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney · Pixar)

11:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney · Pixar)

December 10

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 11

7:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

December 12

7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Godmothered

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

December 13

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – The Family Stone

1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m. – Home Alone

6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

December 14

7:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:10 p.m. – Noelle

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

December 15

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

December 16

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 17

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:05 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

12:10 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2:15 p.m. – Prancer Returns

4:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m. – Godmothered

December 18

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

December 19

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

December 20

7:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

December 21

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

1:30 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m. – The Family Stone

December 22

7:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

8:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. – Noelle

5:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 23

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

8:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:10 p.m. – Home Alone

7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

1:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

December 24

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 25

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause