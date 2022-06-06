‘The Santa Clause’ TV Series: Everything We Know

The Santa Clause became an instant holiday classic when it hit theaters in 1994. Over nearly 30 years, The Santa Clause has spawned two sequels and will soon be a TV series. Tim Allen will reprise his iconic role in a Disney+ Original limited series.

The holiday trilogy is a Christmas staple every year for families around the globe. The comedy series is sure to capture our hearts in the same way. From the cast to what we know about the story, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the updates about The Santa Clause series.

Cast & Crew

Cast

Tim Allen will be back as Scott Calvin for The Santa Clause series. The actor made his debut as the character who becomes Santa Claus in the 1994 original film. He returned for sequels The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. All three movies grossed over $100 million at the box office, with the first movie making the most at $189.8 million. Tim will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

View Related Gallery Forgotten Stars In Classic Christmas Movies: See Who's In 'The Grinch', 'Elf' & More

As of right now, the only other character from the previous movies who is confirmed to return is Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Santa’s wife, Carol, who becomes Mrs. Claus. At the end of the third movie, Carol gave birth to a son named Buddy.

Kal Penn has joined the cast of The Santa Clause series, according to Deadline. He will play Simon Choksi, an “ambitious game inventor and product developer and a devoted single father. Simon can talk the tech-mogul talk but can’t walk the walk, and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole.”

There are a number of fan-favorite actors who starred in the previous movies that have not been announced to return. These actors include Eric Lloyd, who played Scott’s eldest son Charlie Calvin; Spencer Breslin, who played Curtis the Elf in The Santa Clause 3; and David Krumholtz, who played Head Elf Bernard in the first two Santa Clause movies.

Crew

The showrunner/executive producer of The Santa Clause series is Jack Burditt, best known for his work on Last Man Standing, 30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, and Jason Winer are also executive producers. Jason will also be directing the show.

Jack created the comedy series Last Man Standing, which Tim starred in for 9 seasons. The Santa Clause series reunites Jack, Kevin, and Tim, who all worked together on Last Man Standing.

Story

The official synopsis for The Santa Clause series reads: “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Release Date

The series was officially announced in January 2022. Production began in March 2022 and took place in Los Angeles. A release date for The Santa Clause series has not been announced yet. However, the series will likely premiere around the holidays.