Paris Hilton Celebrates Her Son, Phoenix’s 1st Birthday With Adorable Tribute: Photos

Paris Hilton, 42, is in a celebratory mood! The Paris In Love star honored her son, Phoenix, on his first birthday by sharing a series of new photos of him on January 16. In the first slide of the post, the 42-year-old looked chic in a hot-pink coat and held her little one in her arms. The mother-and-son duo appeared to be on her private plane and jetted off to an unknown destination.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer used the photo carousel‘s caption to pen a sweet love letter to her son on his special day. “One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness,” she began in the post. “My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete.” Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 via surrogate.

Before she concluded the caption, the proud momma expressed her gratitude for her family. “Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy,” the reality TV personality continued. “Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!” On the second slide of the same post, Paris also added a sweet snapshot of Phoenix in a black onesie that featured firetrucks on it.

Paris also featured several other photos of herself playing with her son around their home. Soon after the blonde beauty shared the post, many of her 26 million followers took to the comments to celebrate baby Phoenix. “Aww Happy birthday Phoenix Love you,” Paris’ aunt and RHOBH star, Kyle Richards, wrote. Meanwhile, her sister, Nicky Hilton, added, “Cutest birthday boy,” along with a heart eyes emoji. Even singer Demi Lovato took to the comments to gush over the birthday boy. “So precious!!!” the 31-year-old penned.

Phoenix’s birthday celebration comes less than two months after Paris announced that she and her husband have also welcomed a daughter. The style icon announced London‘s arrival on Thanksgiving day with an Instagram post. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Paris captioned a photo of a pink onesie with her daughter’s name on it. Kyle took to the comments to congratulate her niece with a series of pink heart emojis. Others celebrated the moment as well, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Demi, and more.