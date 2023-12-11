Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Newborn Daughter London in New Video

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Two weeks after Paris Hilton, 42, announced the arrival of her newborn daughter, London, the TV personality gave her TikTok followers a first look at the bundle of joy! The proud mother-of-two shared the new clip of her daughter and son Phoenix, 10 mos., on December 9 and gushed over her kids in the caption. “Morning with my angels. Phoenix is the best big brother! So gentle & sweet with his baby sis,” she penned in the post.

@parishilton Morning with my angels.🩵👶🏼👶🏼🩷 Phoenix is the best big brother!🥰 So gentle & sweet with his baby sis.😇 ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

In the adorable new post, Phoenix sweetly placed his hand on London’s head while Paris held the newborn in her arms. “Is that your sister?” she asked her son. “Phoenix is a nice big brother! We love you London!” During the home video, the 10-month-old adorably used his green walker to move around the room while his sister and momma had some bonding time. Although Paris did not reveal her daughter’s face in the clip, she did show off her little one’s head while she cradled her.

After the Paris in Love star shared the sweet sibling moment of her kiddos, many of her 9.2 million followers took to the comments to react. “Paris is healing her inner child by giving her babies all the love in the world,” one admirer penned, to which she replied with happy tear emojis. Elsewhere, a fan expressed their anticipation for London to grow up and rock her momma’s iconic Y2K looks. “I can’t wait to see London re create Paris 2000s looks,” they wrote. Despite the sweet comment, the 42-year-old was quick to joke back in the comments. “I hope not all of them,” Paris replied, along with laughing emojis.

The latest post of her little ones comes just two weeks after Paris announced that she and her husband, Carter Reum, 42, secretly welcomed their second child. “Thankful for my baby girl,” the Simple Life alum captioned a photo of a pink onesie on Thanksgiving. The news sent fans into a frenzy as no one was aware that Paris and her hubby were expecting another bundle of joy. Paris’ exciting news also comes nearly one year after baby Phoenix’s arrival.

After Paris shared the news of London’s birth, she gushed over her mini-me during a November 27 interview with PEOPLE. “I’m just over the moon that our little princess is here!” she told the mag. “My life just feels so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.” The DJ also noted that this will be the first holiday season that she and Carter spend as parents. Paris said that they “are just so grateful and so happy. It’s exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents.”