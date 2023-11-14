North West Channels Y2K Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton in New TikTok: Photos

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

North West, 10, is bringing tracksuits back! During a November 14 TikTok post, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter rocked a dark purple Juicy Couture tracksuit alongside one of her friends. In the carousel of photos, the 10-year-old channeled Paris Hilton‘s iconic tracksuit attire from the early aughts. “Kim, Kardashian Paris Hilton,” she captioned the post, along with a heart emoji. Kim also hilariously added the audio from her 2011 song “Jam (Turn It Up)” to the post.

The pre-teen completed her look with black oversized sunglasses, a pair of Yeezy slides, and an oversized metallic silver Louis Vuitton purse. Meanwhile, North’s friend channeled Paris with a striped t-shirt, flared pants, a black hat, and white sunglasses. She also tied her look together with metallic gold sneakers and a Balenciaga leather purse. North looked especially like her momma with sleek straight tresses and parted them slightly off-center.

Soon after Kim shared the photos of her daughter’s look with their 17.2 million followers, many of them took to a fan’s re-post to react. “ICONIC,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “so cute.” Meanwhile, in a separate post, one fan couldn’t believe how grown up North looked. “No way this is North! Is she really this big?” they penned, while another added, “Looking more like Aaliyah.” A few others also reacted to Kim and Kanye West‘s daughter looking all grown up. “She’s growing so tall,” a fan penned, while another followed up with, “Slow down Northy you was just a baby.”

North’s latest viral TikTok comes amid her mom’s latest GQ cover story. In the interview, the 43-year-old joked that her eldest daughter “scams” those she knows into overpaying her at her lemonade stand. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them,” Kim explained. “If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Last month, North landed her first solo cover story for i-D‘s Fall/Winter 2023 issue and opened up about her career plans. When she listed off the paths she would like to pursue, Northie noted she wanted to follow in her parents footsteps. “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer,” she said. “So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”