Kim Kardashian Reveals North West ‘Fully Scams’ People She Knows Into Spending $20 at Her Lemonade Stand

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

North West knows how to run her own business. Kim Kardashian revealed in her November 14 interview with GQ that her 10-year-old daughter will “fully scam” anybody she knows into overpaying for a cup of lemonade.

“She gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down the corner,” the SKKN founder, 43, told the publication. “She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Since the kiddo knows how to swindle, fans are praising North for her business approach. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to applaud North and laugh about her scamming.

north after scamming kims rich friends: pic.twitter.com/3W8wXBOaTI — ✩⋆ (@pinkundertone) November 14, 2023

“That’s not scamming, that’s called running a business,” one person tweeted. “Honestly slay, I would also scam my mother’s rich friends,” another agreed. “North West: businesswoman of the year,” a third declared. Another user even shared a video of a woman smoking a cigarette and counting dollar bills on her bed, tweeting, “North after scamming Kim’s rich friends.”

North hasn’t hesitated to embrace her sassy demeanor. Fans have watched the youngster on The Kardashians, and mostly recently found out that she can eat a raw onion without tearing up. Even North’s mother was shocked during the episode and pointed out her eldest child was eating the onion “like an apple.”

Fans have also seen North sharing her opinions in public. One of her most iconic moments was during Paris Fashion Week in 2022. Paparazzi incessantly snapped pictures of her and Kim, and North had enough of it. So, she held up a big sign that read, “Stop” while sitting in the crowd at a fashion show, which photographers clearly saw.

Elsewhere in her GQ interview, Kim described how she tries to give her four children a “normal” lifestyle despite being one of the most famous celebrities on earth. In addition to North, the reality TV star shares Chicago, Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” Kim noted. “I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life, no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can. … Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard. You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age.”