Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Reunite In Colorful Velour Tracksuits For Sexy New SKIMS Line

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have reunited to save 2020 by bringing fans back to 2006. They stepped out in matching velour tracksuits just like they used as BFF’s in their 20’s.

That’s hot! Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton just pulled a major time warp on fans. The former besties from the Hollywood mid-aught’s party scene decided to twin out in velour track suits just like they used to when they were young “It girls.” Now they’re both entrepreneurs and business moguls, and Kim is using their combined star power to showcase her new line of velour track suits from her solutionwear brand SKIMS. The ladies headed to an actual gas station as a throw-back inspired set for a day in the life photo shoot.

Kim modeled a tight lavender scoop neck sleeveless top. It tucked into the elastic waistband of her matching track pants, which featured side pockets, a tapered leg and an elastic ankle. Kim’s accessories have improved a great deal from the aughts, now that she’s a billionaire. She carried a Hermes mini-Birkin in a rare lavender color from her vast collection of the pricey bags. On the resale market alone, the purse goes for upwards of $14K.

Kim wore her brunette locks long and straight, and accessorized with large hoop earrings and oversized wrap around black sunglasses. She wore white trainers on her feet to keep up with the athleisure theme. Kim turns 40 on Oct. 21, and she looked like she could have passed for her 25-year-old self in the retro-looking tracksuit.

Paris was looking nearly identical to her 20’s self in her pink velour track suit. It featured and ab-baring crop top, and wide legged pants that really did resemble the style of Juicy Couture pants that were — and still are — a staple in Paris’ wardrobe. All that was missing from the outfit was her beloved chihuahua Tinkerbell in one of her arms. Sadly, her iconic dog passed away in 2015 at the ripe old age of 14.

The 39-year-old’s trademark long blonde hair was styled in heavy waves, and she wore clear shades with a slight tint of pink to match her track suit. Paris carried her omnipresent phone in her hand just like in the aughts, only now the devices have come such a long way. She had a large, black Louis Vuitton monogram print in her other hand. An expensive bag was also just like BITD for Paris, as the heiress was the wealthier one back then, while childhood pal Kim was her closet organizer before Keeping Up With The Kardashians helped make her a household name.

Now Kim presides over two wildly successful business ventures, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, while Paris’ name appears on products all over the globe. Two party girls from mid-2000s Hollywood sure went on to make big names for themselves, as well as ridiculous amounts of money in the process. Kim’s new SKIMS velour track suits haven’t hit the market yet, but all of the loungewear, underwear, face masks and other items that stemmed from her original solutionwear brand have been huge hits. And with the kind of marketing featuring Kim and Paris rocking their old school looks, velour tracksuits will now become so 2020!