Isla Fisher Thanks Fans for Their ‘Support’ After Sacha Baron Cohen Split

Isla Fisher seemingly addressed the “support” she’s received from fans in the wake of her separation from husband Sacha Baron Cohen. While taking to her Instagram Stories, the 48-year-old actress snapped a photo of herself and thanked her followers. However, Isla did not mention Sacha, 52, or their split in her post.

“Thank you for all your kindness and support,” Isla wrote across the snapshot on Tuesday, May 14. The image captured her smiling for the camera with a glass of what appeared to be wine sitting on a nearby table.

Isla’s post comes five weeks after she and Sacha announced they had divorced last year. However, their statement came amidst the release of Rebel Wilson‘s memoir, Rebel Rising. The book includes sexual harassment accusations against the Trial of the Chicago Seven actor.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” Isla and Sacha wrote in their Instagram Stories statement on April 5. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The estranged spouses share three children, whom Isla and Sacha have chosen to shield from the public eye.

Just weeks before their separation announcement, excerpts from Rebel’s memoir made the rounds on social media. In one portion from the book, the Pitch Perfect star, 44, alleged that Sacha had pressured her to film a sexual scene that she didn’t consent to for their comedy film, Grimsby.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene,” Rebel alleged. “I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.” She went on to accuse Sacha of asking her to “stick [her] finger up [his] ass.”

In response to her claims, an unnamed producer from the production told PEOPLE that Rebel “had read and approved” the sexual scene in question.

“At no point did Sacha actually ask her to put a finger in his butt,” the producer said. “Throughout this entire period, she was treated with the utmost respect and empowerment and was welcomed as a collaborator in all creative areas.”

Furthermore, most of the claims against Sacha in Rebel’s book were redacted for the memoir’s release in the U.K.