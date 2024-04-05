Sacha Baron Cohen & Wife Isla Fisher Divorce Amid Rebel Wilson’s Claims

Image Credit: Getty Images

Two weeks after Rebel Wilson revealed that she calls out Sacha Baron Cohen in her memoir, Rebel Rising, the comedian, 52, and his wife, Isa Fisher, announced their divorce. According to a newly released statement on Friday, April 5, the estranged spouses revealed they split last year.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” Sacha and Isla wrote in a joint Instagram Stories statement. “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The news comes two weeks after Rebel, 44, revealed that Sacha is the “a**hole” she mentions in her memoir, accusing him of inappropriate behavior on the set go their film, Grimsby.

“I wrote about an a**hole in my book. Now, said a**hole is trying to threaten me,” the Pitch Perfect actress said in a since-deleted Instagram clip. “He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.”

In her book — which came out on Tuesday, April 2, Rebel wrote about her alleged experience working with the Trial of the Chicago 7 star on the set of their comedy movie Grimsby.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene,” Rebel claimed in one excerpt from her memoir. “I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.”

She then detailed an alleged exchange between her and Sacha, claiming that he wanted her to film a sexual scene that she hadn’t agreed to.

“SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘OK, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says,” Rebel alleged. “Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’”

An anonymous producer from the movie challenged Rebel’s claims. According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the producer claimed that Rebel “had read and approved” the scene in question “in advance.” The producer then pointed out that “her character was attempting to put a finger in Sacha’s character’s butt. At no point did Sacha actually ask her to put a finger in his butt. Throughout this entire period, she was treated with the utmost respect and empowerment and was welcomed as a collaborator in all creative areas.”

Sacha and Isla got married in 2010. They had met in 2001 and got engaged in 2004. The pair share daughters Olive and Elula and son Montgomery.