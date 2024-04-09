Why Did Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Break Up? Inside Their Divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were one of Hollywood’s most low-key and long-lasting couples. However, that changed when they announced their split in April 2024 almost immediately after Rebel Wilson came forward with shocking claims against Sacha.

Why Did Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Break Up?

Neither Sacha nor Isla has publicly commented on why they decided to divorce. Multiple outlets, however, have reported different reasons behind their separation.

Days after the actors announced their split, Daily Mail reported that they broke up because of a disagreement over where to live as a family. However, Us Weekly reported that Isla and Sacha had been “at odds” for a long time over their work commitments and family obligations.

Are Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Divorced?

On April 5, Sacha and Isla announced their split by sharing a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” they wrote in the Instagram Stories statement. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Do Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Have Kids?

Sacha and Isla share three children. The parents, however, have chosen to protect their kids’ names as they navigate their future plans as a family.

Rebel Wilson’s Allegations Against Sacha

In her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel accused Sacha of sexual harassment while working with him on their comedy film, Grimsby.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene,” the Pitch Perfect franchise star claimed in her book. “I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.”

At one point in the memoir, Rebel alleged that Sacha sent a production assistant to tell her she was needed to film “an additional scene.”

“‘OK, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says,” Rebel added. “Then he pulls his pants down. SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? No!!’ … I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character.”

The release of Rebel Wilson’s memoir has been delayed indefinitely amid speculation she is facing legal threats over comments made towards Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen. https://t.co/kwrZ5Z3KIB — The Nightly (@thenightlyau) April 3, 2024

Upon calling her agent, Rebel claimed she was “encouraged to ‘be professional and finish the film.'” She then recalled allegedly being asked to do reshoots, which included filming a sex scene.

“I filmed the scene, after demanding rewrites,” she pointed out. “But I still had to simulate having sex with this guy. I still had to kiss him repeatedly. … It really sank in that all this wasn’t something that could be laughed off. I relayed to the producers that I would not be doing any promotion for the film.”

A producer from Grimsby, however, denied Rebel’s claims in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, alleging that she “had read and approved” the sexual scene “in advance.”

“At no point did Sacha actually ask her to put a finger in his butt,” the producer claimed. “Throughout this entire period, she was treated with the utmost respect and empowerment and was welcomed as a collaborator in all creative areas.”