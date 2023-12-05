Paris Hilton Reveals It Took Her a Full Month to Start Changing Infant Son’s Diapers After His Birth

Image Credit: Ben Trivett/Shutterstock

Motherhood is different for all moms, and Paris Hilton dropped an interesting revelation during a recent episode of Paris in Love. The 42-year-old entrepreneur and reality star admitted that she still hadn’t changed her infant son Phoenix’s diapers one month after he was born via surrogate.

“Should I learn how to change his diaper?” Paris asked her sister, Nicky Hilton, in one scene, before jokingly addressing her baby boy. “I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you. Anything for Phoenix.”

As the heiress placed he first child down to change him, she said, “OK, I’m scared,” which prompted Nick to ask, “You’ve never done it?”

During Nicky’s confessional, she noted that her sister needed to learn how to “get your hands a little bit dirty” now that she is a mother.

Previously, during the season 2 premiere, Paris opened up about why “surrogacy was a difficult decision to make” for her and husband Carter Reum. The couple just welcomed their second child, daughter London, via surrogate.

“I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public,” Paris explained. “So, even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

Paris’ husband, 42, also discussed “safety” when it comes to their family, noting that he and the DJ are trying to make sure their kids’ lives aren’t dictated by the spotlight she is under.

“Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children,” Carter noted. “We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller. … I don’t think we know everything the journey’s gonna throw at us, but we’re just gonna tackle it as we go.”

Amid Paris in Love’s second season, the two parents announced that they secretly welcomed their daughter. The former Simple Life star revealed the big news via Instagram on Thanksgiving.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post, which featured a photo of a pink baby outfit embroidered with the name “London” alongside a knit bunny doll. During a subsequent interview with PEOPLE, the “Stars Are Blind” singer gushed that her life feels “so complete, having my little baby boy and now my little girl.”